CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bears NT Eddie Goldman downgraded to out vs. Browns

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eqa4m_0c816Wwj00

The arrow remains pointed down on Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman, who was downgraded to out for Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Goldman was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday before missing practice Friday. Matt Nagy had listed Goldman as day-to-day for the last three weeks with a knee injury he sustained ahead of their Week 1 game.

Goldman was listed as questionable and a game-time decision following Friday, but he clearly suffered a setback after he didn’t travel with the team to Cleveland.

The Bears activated defensive tackle Margus Hunt from the practice squad.

The Bears defense faces a tough challenge against a Browns rushing attack that’s averaging 154 yards per game with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Things will be a little more difficult without Goldman, but Chicago has the fifth-best rushing defense in the league, allowing 71.5 yards per game — and that’s without Goldman.

The only other significant injury figures to be safety Tashaun Gipson, who is listed as doubtful after suffering a hamstring injury during practice this week.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Emily Mayfield Has A Message For Browns Fans

The Cleveland Browns lost a tight one to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. With the final score of 33-29, the Browns were leading the majority of the game before the Chiefs elevated their level of play and the Browns made costly mistakes. All of this spells heartbreak for...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Working Out Former 1st Round Pick

On Thursday morning, the NFL world learned that the Cleveland Browns are reportedly working out a former first-round pick. According to a report from Kimberley Martin, the Browns are working out former Alabama star Reuben Foster. The news comes after Browns linebacker Mack Wilson was listed as questionable on Wednesday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Browns#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
bleachernation.com

Bears Injury Report: Akiem Hicks and Tashaun Gipson Sr. Didn’t Practice (But Eddie Goldman Did)

A pair of key defensive players did not participate in Thursday’s practice, clouding their availability for Sunday’s Bears-Bengals game. Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks sat for a second consecutive practice. On Wednesday, Hicks had “DNP” next to his name on the injury report because of an illness. A day later, Hicks didn’t practice and had “knee” added “illness” on the report. That is a bit unsettling, and I hope Head Coach Matt Nagy clarifies whenever he speaks with the media next.
NFL
thelines.com

Browns Vs. Bears Betting Odds

The weather forecast for Cleveland on Sunday is dry (broken clouds) and calm (14 mph winds), with a high temperature of 66 degrees Fahrenheit (as of 6:13 PM on September 22). Browns Offense Vs. Bears Defense (2020) Browns Offense Stats (Rank) Bears Defense. 25.5 (14) Points/Gm 23.1 (13) 0.40 (13)...
NFL
Las Cruces Sun-News

Justin Fields takes over as Bears' starting quarterback vs. Browns with Andy Dalton out

The Justin Fields era has begun in Chicago. Days after Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy was adamant that Andy Dalton would remain the starter, he announced Wednesday that the rookie Fields will start at quarterback Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. “He was pretty stoic,” Nagy said of Fields’ reaction upon...
NFL
FanSided

3 Questions the Cleveland Browns need to answer vs. the Chicago Bears

The Cleveland Browns welcome the Chicago Bears with a 1-1 record, but there are still a few questions that need answering. The Cleveland Browns head into week three with a 1-1 record, but unfortunately, fans still have a bad taste in their mouth after an unconvincing win vs. an undermanned Houston Texans team. The Browns left the field Sunday with a 31-21 win, but the game was certainly much closer than that throughout the day.
NFL
brownsnation.com

3 Matchups To Watch In Browns Vs. Bears Game

Chicago visits the Cleveland Browns Sunday with a rookie quarterback in former Ohio State passer Justin Fields. That might create some mixed feelings for fans of the Buckeyes and the Browns. But it shouldn’t as Fields is dead set on beating the home team in his first NFL start. He’ll...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 bold predictions for Bears vs. Browns

A new era is officially beginning for the Chicago Bears this Sunday when rookie Justin Fields makes the first start of his NFL career. Naturally, all eyes are on No. 1 after head coach Matt Nagy made the decision to play the 2021 first-round pick following an injury to Andy Dalton, but there’s other things to watch for an note in this week’s matchup against the Browns.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns Vs Bears: Gameday inactives

The Cleveland Browns face off with the Chicago Bears from First Energy Stadium today. The two teams are both 1 – 1 on the young season but have completly different expectations placed on them from the media and fans. The Browns are coming off a win over the Houston Texans...
NFL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

The Latest: Browns receiver Beckham back vs. Bears

Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. warmed up for his first game since undergoing knee surgery with a tribute to injured teammate Jarvis Landry. Beckham sported gold-colored headphones and a “Juice Landry” T-shirt, a nod to his close friend and former LSU teammate who is on injured reserve with a sprained knee.
NFL
windycitygridiron.com

Bears vs. Browns: Week 3 Game Preview

Justin Fields’ first start at quarterback is going to come on the road against a team many had as a playoff team this preseason and one that was expected to really build off the good season they had a year ago. This is a fairly less-than-ideal spot for that, even...
NFL
windycitygridiron.com

Bears vs Browns Inactives: Nick Foles will dress with Andy Dalton out

The Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns have announced their inactive players for today’s game (Noon kickoff) and here they are. As a reminder, on game day each team can keep 48 players active, as long as at least 8 of those are offensive linemen, but if not then they can only dress 47 players.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
74K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy