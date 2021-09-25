CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cleveland Browns’ Keys To Victory Against Chicago Bears

By Brandon Little
BrownsDigest
BrownsDigest
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0teBwT_0c815wji00

The Cleveland Browns will look to put together a win streak and move to 2-1 when the Chicago Bears come to town. Cleveland is favored in this game, but nothing will come easy. Even with a rookie quarterback making his first career start the Bears will be capable.

Winning a game in the NFL often means you win the turnover battle. That is a key to winning any matchup. Below we take a look at a couple of other key notes that should help the Browns come out on top.

Make rookie uncomfortable

If you’re a rookie quarterback in your first career start you probably don’t want to go up against Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney off the edge. The two will be tasked with pressuring Justin Fields as often as they can. Fields, a mobile quarterback that will use his legs when there is not a passing option. The first two weeks of the season the Browns allowed opposing quarterbacks to get out of the pocket and make plays. That is something that they can not allow the rookie to do.

Getting pressure on Fields could rattle him as he will be playing in a hostile environment at First Energy Stadium. Last Sunday the stadium was as loud as it has been in a very long time, it may be the same again. If the Browns are able to get after Fields and cause pressure they could force him into rookie mistakes - that should be the plan.

Fields is 10-0 as a starter in the state of Ohio dating back to his college days. If the Browns defense does what they are capable of, he should leave Cleveland 10-1. Through two weeks the defense has only shown flashes and has given up a ton of yardage. Making the rookie uncomfortable on the road could be where the defense puts it together.

Don’t miss a beat without Jarvis Landry

Landry is going to miss at least three weeks with a MCL injury and the Browns will have some production to replace. It’s not that Landry was a big time stat stuffer, he often made timely plays. Cleveland will be without that and need to rely on others to step forward.

Landry runs a lot of intermediate routes and one way to replace those is with tight ends. The Browns already use their three tight ends a bunch and that could go up even more. Three tight end sets won’t be a surprise if the team decides to go that route.

Also, Odell Beckham Jr is returning. Cleveland will need to work him into the game action as he is surely in the game plan. The times of force feeing Beckham the ball are a thing of the past and Cleveland has to let him gel into the offense. Bekcham Jr. can break it wide open and be in the end zone at any given time. If you are losing a receiver and getting a player like Beckham back, maybe it isn’t so bad. 13 very well could be on a snap count, so his play may not be felt drastically for this one.

Anthony Schwartz showed why the Browns were so high on him in his first NFL game and then did nothing last week. Schwartz should be a factor this week as him and Beckham Jr on the field at the same time is a lot of speed. The team obviously has Rashard Higgins who is plenty capable and has the well-known great connection with Baker Mayfield.

Could this be the week that Donovan Peoples-Jones breaks out on the season? Perhaps the second year man out of Michigan can get going with increased snaps.

Take away the running game

Whether it’s Justin Fields running the ball or David Montgomery, the Browns need to immediately show that they will not be run over. This year the Browns defense has done a good job of stopping the run through two weeks. It needs to continue this week as with a rookie quarterback playing, the Bears will want to establish a running game to help him out.

Montgomery is plenty capable of hurting a defense as he has already shown this year by going over the century mark. Interior push from Malik McDowell and Malik Jackson will be important, as will the ends containing. The point of emphasis will be forcing Fields to beat them with his arm, which is best case scenario for Cleveland.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Emily Mayfield Has A Message For Browns Fans

The Cleveland Browns lost a tight one to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. With the final score of 33-29, the Browns were leading the majority of the game before the Chiefs elevated their level of play and the Browns made costly mistakes. All of this spells heartbreak for...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Working Out Former 1st Round Pick

On Thursday morning, the NFL world learned that the Cleveland Browns are reportedly working out a former first-round pick. According to a report from Kimberley Martin, the Browns are working out former Alabama star Reuben Foster. The news comes after Browns linebacker Mack Wilson was listed as questionable on Wednesday.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Michigan State
audacy.com

Joniak: Keys to Bears-Browns

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The Chicago Bears (1-1) take on the Browns (1-1) in Cleveland at noon Sunday. WBBM Newsradio's pregame coverage will begin at 9 a.m. "Poised" and "calm" are two words many teammates and coaches have used to describe rookie QB Justin Fields. He will need to be exactly that in Cleveland’s “Dog Pound” in his first NFL start.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malik Mcdowell
Person
Justin Fields
ESPN

Cleveland Browns' Kareem Hunt eludes three Chicago Bears defenders en route to spectacular 29-yard TD run

CLEVELAND -- Kareem Hunt finally gave the Cleveland Browns some breathing room against the Chicago Bears with a spectacular 29-yard touchdown run. On third-and-3 from the Chicago 29, Hunt broke Deon Bush's tackle try in the backfield. From there, he raced through two more Chicago tackle attempts on the way to the end zone, putting the Browns up 20-6 early in the fourth quarter.
NFL
WKYC

Head coach Kevin Stefanski talks more about the Cleveland Browns' Week 3 win over the Chicago Bears: Transcript

BEREA, Ohio — Things are feeling good in Greater Cleveland, specifically Berea. The Browns are 2-1 following Sunday's 26-6 win over the Chicago Bears. A lot of things went right, from nine sacks on defense (4 1/2 by Myles Garrett, a team record) to a strong day from Kareem Hunt and even four field goals by Chase McLaughlin (two from more than 50 yards away).
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#Bears#American Football
clesportstalk.com

The Top Five Browns Quarterbacks of All-Time!

You’d be forgiven for thinking it’s too early to have Baker Mayfield on this list, let alone ahead of both the fan-favorite and legend, Bernie Kosar, as well as the last QB to win a championship with the Browns in Frank Ryan. However, I’d argue that Mayfield will end up being the QB to bring a championship back to Cleveland. I sincerely believe Baker belongs here and very well has the potential to reach the top of this list in the future. Baker is already fifth in both Passing Yards (11,895 at the time of writing) and Passing TDs (77 at the time of writing), and could possibly move up in both categories by the end of the season. Baker Mayfield was thrown into a similar position as Tim Couch, but he came out on the other side and lived to see a playoff berth. Mayfield’s machismo, leadership and persona has helped propel the Browns to serious contenders and looks primed to continue ascending Cleveland through the upper echelon of the NFL.
NFL
thespun.com

Look: Browns Player Smacks Chiefs Coach On Sideline

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns are opening the 2021 NFL regular season in a rematch of last year’s Divisional Round playoff game. Unsurprisingly, tensions are already high in Kansas City. A Browns player has been ejected from the game for smacking a Chiefs assistant coach on the sideline....
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Justin Fields News

Justin Fields’ first NFL start was a very rough one. The former Ohio State Buckeyes star made his first start against the Cleveland Browns. The Bears were blown out by the Browns as Fields struggled mightily in the passing game. The first round pick will get another opportunity this week.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

Justin Fields will make his 2nd-career NFL start Sunday for the Chicago Bears after Andy Dalton is downgraded to doubtful

After spending the week determining who would start at quarterback against the Detroit Lions, the Chicago Bears announced Saturday night that rookie Justin Fields will get the nod Sunday at Soldier Field. Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton was downgraded to doubtful as he continues his recovery from a bone bruise in his left knee. Coach Matt Nagy on Friday said the starting quarterback would be a ...
NFL
BrownsDigest

BrownsDigest

Cleveland, OH
239
Followers
456
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

BrownsDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Cleveland Browns

Comments / 0

Community Policy