CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Dierks Bentley What Was I Thinkin’ (music video and lyrics)

By steve
countryfancast.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy watching the Dierks Bentley "What Was I Thinkin'" music video for his very first ever #1 country music hit . . . The Dierks Bentley What Was I Thinkin’ song was released in April 2003 as his debut single for his self-titled debut album. This tune became his first #1 hit on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart on September 27, 2003. Since 2003, Dierks has had sixteen additional songs reach #1 on the Country Music charts. The music video was shot in New Braunfels and Kingsbury, Texas over a 3 period in May of 2003.

countryfancast.com

Comments / 0

Related
soundslikenashville.com

Dierks Bentley Cancels Maryland Tour Date Due to Positive COVID-19 Test in Tour Crew

Fans of Dierks Bentley got dealt some unfortunate news when the country singer announced the cancelation of a weekend tour date on Sunday (September 19). Bentley told fans via Instagram that his show slated for Sunday night in Columbia, Maryland, would be postponed due to one of his crew member testing positive for COVID-19. After strict consideration of the virus protocol, the “Gone” singer thought it would be best for all parties involved to move the concert to a later date.
COLUMBIA, MD
celebrityaccess.com

Dierks Bentley Postpones Shows After A Member Of His Tour Tests Positive For Coronavirus

(CelebrityAccess) — Country music recording artist Dierks Bentley pulled out of several upcoming concerts after a member of his tour tested positive for coronavirus. As a result, he has been forced to postpone or cancel several shows on his current “Beers On Me” tour, including shows at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD on September 23rd; Jones Beach in Wantagh, NY on September 24th; and the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, MA on September 25th.
COLUMBIA, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
995qyk.com

Dierks Bentley Cancels More Shows Due To COVID

Dierks Bentley has been forced to cancel more shows due to a positive COVID test in his touring party. Days after postponing Thursday’s (9/16) “Beers On Me” tour stop in Columbia, Maryland, the singer has canceled Friday and Saturday’s performances in Jones Beach (9/24), and Boston (9/25). Dierks wrote in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
countryfancast.com

Chris Young Drowning (Music Video and Lyrics)

Country music star Chris Young's "Drowning" music video highlights many personal moments. Watch the very emotional music video here!. The Chris Young Drowning song was released on September 23, 2019, as the second single from Young’s seventh studio album Famous Friends. Country music star Chris Young adds to his impressive credentials and made his directorial debut with the music video for “Drowning.” Chris co-directed the music video with Native 31 Films Producer and Director Jeff Johnson. The stirring clip opens with Young holding a photo of Adam Carnes, his longtime friend whose loss is memorialized in the song’s lyrics. Interspersed throughout the “Drowning” music video are moving tributes to spouses, children, parents, siblings, and friends from concertgoers at the Richmond, VA date of his Raised On Country World Tour 2019.
MUSIC
Newsday

Dierks Bentley cancels Jones Beach concert

Country singer/songwriter Dierks Bentley has canceled his Sept. 24 concert at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater. His "Beers on Me" tour with Riley Green and Parker McCollum has temporarily been paused and will resume on Oct. 7 in Detroit. "Unfortunately, we have to extend our break from the road...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dierks Bentley
country1037fm.com

GALLERY: Dierks Bentley Throughout The Years

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 14: Bassist Trevor Travis (L) and steel guitarist Barry Van Ricky of Hot Country Knights perform at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on February 14, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 03: Dierks Bentley...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WCPO

Concert Update from MEMI: Dierks Bentley and Lynyrd Skynyrd

Don’t Miss Some of the Hottest Concerts in Cincinnati!. We kick off October with cool weather and hot concerts! Friday, October 1st, The Taft Theatre welcomes the smooth jazz sounds of Boney James. On October 5th you won’t want to miss Modest Mouse with Future Islands at The Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center. On Friday, October 8th Dierks Bentley Brings the Beers On Me Tour to Riverbend Music Center with special guests Riley Green and Lindsay Ell. Then on Saturday October 9th Lynyrd Skynyrd returns to the stage at Riverbend Music Center with special guests the Marshall Tucker Band and Damon Johnson.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#County Line#Sittin
Outsider.com

Dierks Bentley Forced To Postpone Upcoming Concert Date

While Dierks Bentley has been out on tour, things are coming to a halt for a bit. The country star took to social media to break the news. His show in Columbia, Maryland on Thursday is going to be canceled. Due to a positive covid test in the tour party, the entire thing is on hiatus until Friday. That is when they will be clear to hit the road again.
COLUMBIA, MD
CBS Boston

Dierks Bentley Cancels Mansfield Concert Due To COVID In Touring Party

MANSFIELD (CBS) – Country music star Dierks Bentley canceled a concert scheduled for this weekend at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield due to a positive test in the his touring party. Bentley announced over the weekend that he would be rescheduling a Thursday show in Maryland due to the positive test, though he noted “we are a fully vaccinated tour.” On Wednesday, Bentley announced that he “won’t be able to play” the Mansfield show either. Refunds will be processed within 30 days and no action is required by those who purchased tickets. “Keeping our band, crew and fans healthy and safe has to be our #1 priority,” Bentley posted on social media.
MANSFIELD, MA
countryfancast.com

Shania Twain Party For Two featuring Billy Currington (video and lyrics)

Enjoy watching the Shania Twain "Party For Two" music video where she swings from the chandeliers with fellow country singer Billy Currington . . . The Shania Twain Party For Two song was released as the lead single from her Greatest Hits compilation album. “Party for Two” was recorded as both a pop mix with Mark McGrath and a country mix with Billy Currington. The song was released to country, adult contemporary, and mainstream pop radio formats. We included both music video versions below. This song reached #7 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.
MUSIC
GoldDerby

2021 CMA Awards predictions: Chris Stapleton, Gabby Barrett, Luke Combs among top contenders in album, song, and video races

The 2021 CMA Awards are on November 10, honoring the best in country music. So as we anticipate one of the Nashville’s biggest nights, let’s analyze the album, single, song, and music video categories to see which country superstars might get a taste of CMA glory. SEE2021 CMA Awards nominations list: 55th Annual Country Music Association nominees led by Chris Stapleton, Eric Church Album of the Year This award will likely go to Chris Stapleton’s “Starting Over.” He is a previous category winner, winning for both “Traveller” (2015) and “From A Room, Volume 1” (2017). “Starting Over” was also met with great reviews...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
country1025.com

Dierks Bentley Is Exited To Play Boston! Hear The Interview With Kruser

Just days before his arrival, and his first show back in Boston since 2019, Dierks Bentley called Carolyn Kruse to talk about his love of playing here, for us fans, who he says are “extra crazy for some reason.” We’ll take that as a compliment, thanks Dierks!. Hear Dierks Bentley...
MUSIC
countryfancast.com

Country Throwback: Deana Carter Strawberry Wine (music video and lyrics)

Enjoy watching the "Strawberry Wine" music video for a song released by Deana Carter back in 1996. The Deana Carter Strawberry Wine song was released was released in August of 1996 as Carter’s debut single from her debut album “Did I Shave My Legs for This?”. It is hard to believe that this was 25 years ago when Deana Carter exploded onto the country music scene with this debut single. The song soon became an anthem for remembering first loves and the bittersweet memories that stay with them. “Strawberry Wine” became Carter’s first number 1 hit on both the US Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks (now Hot Country Songs) chart and the Canadian RPM Country Tracks. This tune is Carter’s most successful single overall, and is considered her signature song. “Strawberry Wine” won Song of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards in 1997 and was voted Song of the Year by the Nashville Songwriters Association.
MUSIC
Popculture

Hoda Kotb Says 'Bittersweet' Goodbye to 'Today' Co-Star That Has Fans in Tears

Today with Hoda & Jenna marked the end of August by saying goodbye to more than just the month, but also a beloved member of the crew. During the Aug. 20 episode of the morning show, co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager bid farewell to executive producer Joanne LaMarca, who departed in order to spend more time with family. The emotional goodbye, which Kotb described as "bittersweet," led to an outpouring of messages of support as the Today show embarked on its new journey without LaMarca behind the scenes.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy