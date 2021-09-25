Dierks Bentley What Was I Thinkin’ (music video and lyrics)
Enjoy watching the Dierks Bentley "What Was I Thinkin'" music video for his very first ever #1 country music hit . . . The Dierks Bentley What Was I Thinkin’ song was released in April 2003 as his debut single for his self-titled debut album. This tune became his first #1 hit on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart on September 27, 2003. Since 2003, Dierks has had sixteen additional songs reach #1 on the Country Music charts. The music video was shot in New Braunfels and Kingsbury, Texas over a 3 period in May of 2003.countryfancast.com
Comments / 0