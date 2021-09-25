Dierks Bentley What Was I Thinkin’ (music video and lyrics)

Enjoy watching the "Strawberry Wine" music video for a song released by Deana Carter back in 1996. The Deana Carter Strawberry Wine song was released was released in August of 1996 as Carter’s debut single from her debut album “Did I Shave My Legs for This?”. It is hard to believe that this was 25 years ago when Deana Carter exploded onto the country music scene with this debut single. The song soon became an anthem for remembering first loves and the bittersweet memories that stay with them. “Strawberry Wine” became Carter’s first number 1 hit on both the US Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks (now Hot Country Songs) chart and the Canadian RPM Country Tracks. This tune is Carter’s most successful single overall, and is considered her signature song. “Strawberry Wine” won Song of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards in 1997 and was voted Song of the Year by the Nashville Songwriters Association.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO