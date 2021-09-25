Flames: Takeaways From Brad Treliving’s Opening Season Press Conference

In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, the organization hopes that their two new goaltenders in Adin Hill and James Reimer, can bring stability to the position for the first time in years. In other news, Evander Kane continues to dominate headlines, as he was told not to attend Sharks training camp due to new allegations from his estranged wife. On top of that, he is now being investigated by the league for potential COVID-19 protocol violations. Meanwhile, Tomas Hertl, who has also been discussed a ton lately, said he is willing to take a team discount under certain circumstances. Last but not least, Nikolai Knyzhov’s status for the season opener is in doubt as he is currently battling injury.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO