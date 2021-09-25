People Tweets Things That Kids Today Will Never Understand

Do you think that living through the COVID-19 pandemic will make people more understanding and patient?. I believe that the COVID-19 experience has given most of us an appreciation for the good things that we may have previously taken for granted — family and friends, the ability to travel freely, the simple joy of being alive! We’ve been forced by circumstance to exercise patience when the food we’d ordered takes longer to arrive because our favorite restaurant is understaffed or to get by without certain products and amenities that are not available because of supply chain issues. Most of us have become sensitive to those in our communities hardest hit by the pandemic and have learned to show grace to others who are maybe not at their best, because who knows how recent events have impacted their lives. Making these adjustments requires, however, some measure of empathy — the ability to share and understand the feelings of others.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO