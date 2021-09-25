People Tweets Things That Kids Today Will Never Understand
Every generation gets to enjoy different luxuries. The children today clearly have access to more kinds of technology than any of us ever did in the 90s. We had Walkmans, they have Ipads. We had cable TV, they have unlimited streaming on multiple platforms. Basically, kids, today must have a different level of patience than us because it doesn't seem like they have to wait for anything. Think about how long we stared at loading screens just to find out we put in the wrong URL. Yeah, none of that these days.cheezburger.com
