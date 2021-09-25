CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL fines Bengals' Vonn Bell $10K for taunting penalty vs. Bears

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ap6fK_0c814Jmw00

Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell’s pocket will be $10,300 lighter after the NFL hit him with a fine notice this week.

The NFL dished the fine in response to Bell’s taunting penalty he earned during his team’s Week 2 loss to the Chicago Bears.

There, Bell got in the face of a Bears player after a play and earned the flag. It was a little thing at the time and really not that big of a deal or out of the ordinary — but the NFL is cracking down hard on what it calls taunting. The fine just to follow up on the flag is an attempt to send a message and curb the behavior.

To say Bell was not alone in this department would be a massive understatement:

Reaction to the NFL’s overbearing taunting penalties this year so far has been universally negative. But the flag cost the Bengals on the field and players have been well aware of the new rules, so rest assured Bell heard from his coaches about it.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

NFL odds: Bengals vs. Bears Week 2 prediction, odds, pick, and more

Chicago Bears (-140) *Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (Click for free trial)*. Cincinnati is 1-0 thanks to a clutch kick at the end of overtime to win the game. Joe Burrow, playing in his first regular season game since injuring his knee in 2020, looked fantastic, throwing for 261 yards and two touchdowns. Joining the Bengals offense is Ja’Marr Chase, who added a score as well off a Burrow pass.
NFL
FanSided

Bengals vs Bears NFL live stream reddit for Week 2

The Chicago Bears will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon during Week 2 of the NFL season. The Cincinnati Bengals are headed to The Windy City to take on the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Bears head coach Matt Nagy will be under close watch as he navigates playing...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football#Wr
cbslocal.com

Bears vs. Bengals: Three Things To Watch

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bears host the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday’s home opener. It’s time for another edition of Three Things to Watch. One thing Bears fans are hoping they can watch (and stomach) more easily this week: the defense in general and the secondary in particular. After we saw...
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Bears pregame and NFL Sunday TV schedule

The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to start the season 2-0 today with a road win over the Chicago Bears. Here is a look at all of today’s action. New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers 1 p.m. FOX. Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. CBS. Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything we know heading into Bears' Week 2 game vs. Bengals

The Chicago Bears will host the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field, where the Bears will be looking to record their first win of the season. Following a brutal 34-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1, there’s plenty for the Bears to prove on offense and defense in a winnable game. But while it’s certainly winnable, it’s no gimme.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Chicago Bears Week 2 vs Bengals: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

After a disappointing loss to kick off the 2021 NFL season, the Chicago Bears found a way to bounce back and earned their first win of the year in Week 2. The Bears (1-1) defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in their home opener at Soldier Field by the score of 20-17. This victory gives Chicago a spot atop the NFC North standings in the early part of the year, and some much-needed momentum going into Week 3 when they face the Cleveland Browns.
NFL
sportstalkline.com

Chicago Bears vs Cincinnati Bengals - NFL Week 2 Full Game 2021 - Madden 22 NFL Sim

Welcome If You Liked The Video Please Like & Sub I Try To Post Daily. 10K On The Way. https://youtu.be/Jb27Ey81iWM or https://youtu.be/5Di20x6vVVU. #nflnetwork #nfl #football #nflnews #espn #madden #footballlife #nflamerica #futbol #ilovefootball #footballhistory #lasmayores #nfltonight #nflhistory #footballtrivia #onthisdateinnfl #nfldaily #dailynfl #footballfacts #football #nflmemes #backyardfootball #footballseason #nationalfootallleague #trainingcamp #nflfootball #coolhistory #footballislife #otdnfl #nflfyp #nfl #football #nba #sports #mlb #nfllife #soccer #patriots #nhl #49ers #touchdown #baseball #footballcards #basketball #espn #superbowl #nflnews #madden22 #nflplay #newyork #cowboys #youtubetv #lasmayores #miraculous #futbollive #nationalfootballleague #topps #nfllive #ladybug #bhfyp #nflseason #jets #losangeles #follow #rugby #newyorkgiants #newera #nfc #nfltrainingcamp #afc #whodoyoucollect #sportscards #sport #venezuela #footballplayer #cowgirls #sportsbetting #footballgame #nike #thehobby #ladynoir #chatnoir #nflmemes #quarterback #chicago #americanfootball #hockey #nflfootball #nflvenezuela #ravens #sports #tombrady #patrickmahomes #thelongestyard #nfll #footballplayer #texans #espnfutbal #SNY #DraftKings #nflxespn #nflmexico #rams #chargers #nflplayoffs #footballgame #grandesligas #footballcards #superbowls #youthfootball #footballboys #nfldraft #lidom #footballmom #footballlove #nfllondon #titans #chicagobears #nflmexico #footballtraining #kickoff #espndeportes #runningback #sanfrancisco49ers #losangelesrams #arizonacardinals #seattleseahawks #tennessetitans #houstontexans #jacksonvillejaguars #indianapoliscolts #chicagobears #detroitlions #greenbaypackers #minnisotavikings #dallascowboys #philadelphiaeagles #newyorkgiants #washingtonfootballteam #atlantafalcons #carolinapanthers #neworleanssaints #tampabaybuccaneers #buffalobills #miamidolphins #newenglandpatriots #newyorkjets #denverbroncos #kansascitychiefs #lasvegasraiders #losangeleschargers #clevelandbrowns #baltimoravens #cincinnatibengals #pittsburghsteelers #nfcwest #nfcsouth #nfceast #nfcnorth #afcwest #afcsouth #afceast #afcnorth.
NFL
USA Today

Bears inactives: Eddie Goldman, Trevis Gipson OUT vs. Bengals

The Chicago Bears released their list of inactives ahead of today’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and there’s both good and bad news for the Bears. Unfortunately, the Bears will be without nose tackle Eddie Goldman for a second straight game, as he nurses a knee injury that Matt Nagy called “day to day.”
NFL
USA Today

Here's the broadcast map for Bears vs. Bengals in Week 2

The Chicago Bears will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, where the Bears will be looking for their first win of the season in a potential Andy Dalton revenge game. The Bears are coming off a 34-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, which raised several questions on offense and defense. While the offense showed signs of progress, they have to score more than 14 points per game. The defense looked lost against the Rams, and they’ll be looking to get back on track against a Bengals offense that has plenty of weapons.
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Bears OLB Robert Quinn in ‘happy place’ with another sack vs. Bengals

Maybe all that talk about Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn turning things around and playing up to his massive contract was more than just talk. With a smoother offseason and collaboration with defensive coordinator Sean Desai about using him as more of a traditional defensive end, Quinn had half a sack in the season opener and came through with a big one in the 20-17 win over the Bengals.
NFL
USA Today

Cincinnati Bengals updated depth chart for Week 2 vs. Bears

The Cincinnati Bengals made some minor changes to the depth chart ahead of a Week 2 showdown with the Chicago Bears. Funnily enough, the team’s standard depth chart before the season started actually played out almost exactly that way on the field. That’s not usually the case, but the chart seems more useful than usual this year.
NFL
chatsports.com

Bears QB Andy Dalton Questionable To Return Vs. Bengals With Knee Injury

Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton is questionable to return to their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals with a knee injury, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The 11-year veteran had exited the game earlier on with knee issues and after returning to play, he left again in the second quarter. Dalton was nine-for-11 for 56 yards and a touchdown and had two rushes for 25 yards prior to his exit.
NFL
chatsports.com

Who wins Bengals vs. Bears?

Someone once said that there are three types of lies — lies, damn lies, and statistics. Whoever decided that the Chicago Bears should be a three-point favorite to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday would probably agree. Because nearly every statistic available after Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season...
NFL
WKRC

Bengals analysis: Offense struggles vs Bears defense

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - And just like that the goodwill and good vibes from a season-opening victory are gone. The Cincinnati Bengals lost to the Chicago Bears 20-17 on Sunday. Though the scoreboard showed only a three point defeat, the offense was almost anemic until two fourth quarter touchdowns. Local 12...
NFL
chatsports.com

Bears vs Bengals: Takeaways from the snap counts, stats, and more

I know the popular story to come out of the Chicago Bears 20-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals is rookie quarterback Justin Fields getting some extending playing time, but this game was all about the defense. Chicago’s turnover basket was getting a work out with 3 interceptions and a fumble recovery, but they also had 4 sacks, 6 tackles for loss, a forced fumble, 9 quarterback hits, and 8 passes defended.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
74K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy