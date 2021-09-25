Skyh Alvester Black Talks “All The Queen’s Men” and More!”
Blackfilm.com correspondent Ellen J. Wanjiru sat down with Skyh Alvester Black, in a candid interview, to discuss his journey from dancing back-up on tour with music legends Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, and Rihanna, battling homelessness at various points throughout his lifetime, auditioning six times for Tyler Perry’s-produced BET series, “Sistas,” to currently starring as the leading man on BET+’s “All the Queen’s Men,” as well as starring opposite Don Cheadle and Regina Hall in Showtime’s critically acclaimed drama series “BlackMonday.”www.blackfilm.com
