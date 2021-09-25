CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Rivian Membership Program is Amazing: Tesla and F-150 Lightning Customers, Are You Jealous?

By Mark Putzer
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s an exciting time for both the electric vehicle and pickup truck segments. Customers await the arrival of the all-electric F-150 Lightning, Tesla Cybertruck, and the Hummer EV truck. However, the electric vehicle start-up Rivian will likely beat the larger automotive companies for the first EV truck to be available for customers with its groundbreaking R1T electric truck. Now, electric vehicle customers may have another reason to buy a Rivian. The EV automaker recently announced its membership program — and its benefits are quite spectacular.

www.motorbiscuit.com

