Orlando Pride chase playoff spot on road against OL Reign

After two weeks of waiting through the international break, the Orlando Pride are eager to unleash their frontline as they take on OL Reign this weekend.

Until their Sept. 11 game against Louisville, the Pride had never fielded strikers Alex Morgan, Sydney Leroux and Jodie Taylor together. All three players scored in that match, a 3-1 victory that showcased the scoring potential of the striker group.

But Morgan still was recovering from a left calf injury in that game, limited to only 30 minutes. Interim coach Becky Burleigh expects the striker to be available for a full 90 minutes for the first time with Orlando.

Sunday’s game in Tacoma — kicking off at 7 p.m. with a live stream on Twitch — offers a first chance to field the Pride frontline at full force.

“If I was defending against us, that would put a little fear in my heart,” Burleigh said. “Those are some really quality players with some ability to make things happen both individually and as a team.”

Burleigh sees this match as an important period for the Pride to build after weeks of flux and absences since her arrival in July.

Three international players — Morgan, midfielder Gunny Jónsdóttir and star forward Marta — spent the last two weeks with their national teams and met the Pride in Tacoma. After that departure, however, the internationals will stay with Orlando for the next month.

Those weeks will be the first time Burleigh had access to all of her players without international breaks or injury concerns.

“It’s not easy,” Burleigh said. “I don’t think anything takes the place of actually working on the field with one another. But the international players all have super high soccer IQ. You can show them things on video and tell them things and they can implement those pretty regularly.”

The Pride face a similarly resurgent team in OL Reign, who rode a five-game unbeaten streak to the second spot in the NWSL table.

The Reign were bolstered by the return of Megan Rapinoe from the Olympics, but Bethany Balcer has ignited their run up the league standings.

Balcer is tied with Leroux to lead the league in scoring with eight goals. She’s on a two-game scoring streak, netting four goals in the last six games.

Slowing Balcer and the Reign offense will be a key for Orlando. The young striker is well supported by Rapinoe, Jess Fishlock, Shirley Cruz and Eugénie Le Sommer. Those four players create a formidable attacking group for the Pride backline to handle.

Burleigh typically favors a three-back defensive formation against teams with this level of offensive firepower. Although this formation fields five defenders, it allows wingbacks Ali Riley and Courtney Petersen to focus more time on attacking while choking off transition attempts on the wings.

“It’s just about saying compact on defense,” defender Phoebe McClernon said. “We’ve been pressing and just upping our communication, because that’ll take away a lot of indecision defensively in terms of when to step, when to hold and how to stay organized when you have so many threats running at your backline.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Julia Poe at jpoe@orlandosentinel.com .