CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Orlando Pride chase playoff spot on road against OL Reign

By Julia Poe, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 7 days ago

After two weeks of waiting through the international break, the Orlando Pride are eager to unleash their frontline as they take on OL Reign this weekend.

Until their Sept. 11 game against Louisville, the Pride had never fielded strikers Alex Morgan, Sydney Leroux and Jodie Taylor together. All three players scored in that match, a 3-1 victory that showcased the scoring potential of the striker group.

But Morgan still was recovering from a left calf injury in that game, limited to only 30 minutes. Interim coach Becky Burleigh expects the striker to be available for a full 90 minutes for the first time with Orlando.

Sunday’s game in Tacoma — kicking off at 7 p.m. with a live stream on Twitch — offers a first chance to field the Pride frontline at full force.

“If I was defending against us, that would put a little fear in my heart,” Burleigh said. “Those are some really quality players with some ability to make things happen both individually and as a team.”

Burleigh sees this match as an important period for the Pride to build after weeks of flux and absences since her arrival in July.

Three international players — Morgan, midfielder Gunny Jónsdóttir and star forward Marta — spent the last two weeks with their national teams and met the Pride in Tacoma. After that departure, however, the internationals will stay with Orlando for the next month.

Those weeks will be the first time Burleigh had access to all of her players without international breaks or injury concerns.

“It’s not easy,” Burleigh said. “I don’t think anything takes the place of actually working on the field with one another. But the international players all have super high soccer IQ. You can show them things on video and tell them things and they can implement those pretty regularly.”

The Pride face a similarly resurgent team in OL Reign, who rode a five-game unbeaten streak to the second spot in the NWSL table.

The Reign were bolstered by the return of Megan Rapinoe from the Olympics, but Bethany Balcer has ignited their run up the league standings.

Balcer is tied with Leroux to lead the league in scoring with eight goals. She’s on a two-game scoring streak, netting four goals in the last six games.

Slowing Balcer and the Reign offense will be a key for Orlando. The young striker is well supported by Rapinoe, Jess Fishlock, Shirley Cruz and Eugénie Le Sommer. Those four players create a formidable attacking group for the Pride backline to handle.

Burleigh typically favors a three-back defensive formation against teams with this level of offensive firepower. Although this formation fields five defenders, it allows wingbacks Ali Riley and Courtney Petersen to focus more time on attacking while choking off transition attempts on the wings.

“It’s just about saying compact on defense,” defender Phoebe McClernon said. “We’ve been pressing and just upping our communication, because that’ll take away a lot of indecision defensively in terms of when to step, when to hold and how to stay organized when you have so many threats running at your backline.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Julia Poe at jpoe@orlandosentinel.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Orlando Sentinel

Daryl Dike lifts Orlando City to comeback win over D.C. United

Daryl Dike jolted host Orlando City back into top form with a last-minute game-winner against D.C. United on Saturday night, the Lions’ first victory in six games. On a corner kick in the final minute of stoppage time at Exploria Stadium, Dike launched himself skyward and headed the ball into the top netting with too much velocity to be stopped for the 2-1 triumph. Blanketed by purple smoke, ...
MLS
Orlando Sentinel

UCF football missing key starters at Navy due to injury

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — UCF will be without at least five starters when the Knights take the field against the Navy Midshipmen at 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network. The following Knights were not spotted during pregame warmups at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium: Running back Isaiah Bowser (knee), wide receiver Jaylon Robinson (knee), defensive lineman Ricky Barber (knee), defensive back Corey ...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Orlando Sentinel

Magic rookie Jalen Suggs excited for 1st NBA preseason game against Celtics

Jalen Suggs’ eyes lit up Saturday when asked if he was excited about his first NBA preseason game at Boston. The rookie intends to relish the moment. “Super-excited to be starting up my rookie year. It’s something you dream of, so this is another one of those first-time moments that you got to look forward to and you just got to take in,” Suggs said. “It only happen one time, the first time, ...
NBA
Orlando Sentinel

QB Jordan Travis regains starting job as FSU finally tallies 1st win of season

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis made a triumphant return to the starting lineup, throwing 2 touchdown passes and setting up a 34-yard game-winning field goal by Ryan Fitzgerald as the Seminoles secured their first win of the season, 33-30, on Saturday at home against Syracuse. After a series of heartbreaking losses, it was FSU on the other side this time around. “Nothing comes easy,” ...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Orlando, FL
City
Sydney, FL
Orlando, FL
Sports
Orlando Sentinel

Kyle Trask: Gators’ QB Anthony Richardson ‘the LeBron James of football’

Florida newcomer Anthony Richardson impressed fellow quarterback Kyle Trask from the jump. Following Richardson’s enrollment in January 2020, an annual offseason basketball day among the football team became a showcase of the 17-year-old’s considerable athletic skills. “I always like to describe him he’s like the LeBron James of football,” Trask marveled Thursday by phone from Tampa, where he ...
TAMPA, FL
Orlando Sentinel

UCF coach Gus Malzahn: ‘We’ll rebound’ after loss to Navy in QB Mikey Keene’s debut as starter

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Mistakes cost UCF, which fell to the Navy Midshipmen, 34-30, on Saturday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. It was the second loss in a row for the Knights, who started true freshman quarterback Mikey Keene for the first time. Keene replaced Dillon Gabriel, who broke his left (throwing) collarbone two weeks ago against Louisville. Big Kat Bryant, a senior defensive ...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy