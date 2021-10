Another investigation has been ordered by the Department of Defense into a deadly drone strike last month in Kabul which supposedly was targeting an ISIS-K operative but instead killed ten members of an Afghan family including seven children. According to Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie the United States is considering making reparation payments to the family of the victims or getting them evacuated but with the lack of eyes and ears on the ground it is hard to reach them. FOX’s John Saucier speaks to FOX’s National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin, from the Pentagon, who has the latest reaction from the U.S. Military and Capitol Hill.

MILITARY ・ 12 DAYS AGO