Letter: The phony audit

Its about over. the courts have ruled on the records and the phony audit wasting time and money is about to implode on the anti democratic republicans who pushed it. The result is that every Republican who supported this waste of time money and democracy should resign or be defeated iin the next election. They have managed to create chaos in what has been a great voting system in our state which has its own safe guards built in . What these zealots have done is no less than demonstrating their dislike for our democracy and willingness to destroy it for power. a pox on them all as they ought to be shamed for life for doing what the nazis were unable to do .