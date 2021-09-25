Letter: Why don't they learn???

Supporters of Prop 206, the Tucson Minimum Wage Act, have said that the initiative is meant to address the root causes of poverty rather than forever providing a band-aid. Unfortunately, Prop 206 does not tackle the causes of poverty and will only exacerbate Tucson’s growing poverty rates. We are already seeing that the prices for basic goods and services have gone up as inflation rates have risen due to the pandemic. Prop 206 will only make matters worse. Mandating higher wages for employees in addition to the onerous provisions that will increase costs and red tape for businesses will further raise prices for groceries, services, childcare, and care for older adults. This will negatively impact those on fixed incomes and single parent households. It will affect the most vulnerable and the people it is meant to help. Proponents mean well, but Prop 206 is flawed and will do more harm than good. Please vote NO on Prop 206.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 16 HOURS AGO