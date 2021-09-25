CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Why don't they learn???

By Chuck Josephson, Midtown
tucson.com
 7 days ago

The tax-and-spend folks are at it again. Tax the people who can afford it – the wealthy, the corporations. Protect the middle class. Can’t the tax-and-spenders understand that the wealthy, the corporations, do not, will not, and never have paid taxes? Taxes are for them a cost of doing business just like the cost of raw material for any product they produce.

