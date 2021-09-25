CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Migration and climate change

By Michael Hamant, East side
 7 days ago

A recent World Bank report claims that up to 200 million people will need to move within their own countries in the next three decades due to climate change. The opinion piece by Peter Orzag in the Star minimizes the economic consequences of the need for migration due to climate change.

