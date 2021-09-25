Letter: Re: the Sept. 23. article “Letters to the Editor Sept. 23”
Why do we allow a vocal minority to hold the rest of us hostage and prolong the COVID Pandemic? Who is responsible for the thousands of infections and deaths, including children, that have occurred since the Delta Variant came on the scene? There is no way to sugar coat it. Those who will not get vaccinated and who refuse to wear a mask in public are largely responsible. The rest of us should be outraged! We should be outraged by the fact that the anti-vaxers are endangering everyone else and prolonging a deadly pandemic that has killed over 680,000 Americans.tucson.com
Comments / 0