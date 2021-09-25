CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Letter: Re: the Sept. 23. article “Letters to the Editor Sept. 23”

By William Ellett, Midtown
tucson.com
 7 days ago

Why do we allow a vocal minority to hold the rest of us hostage and prolong the COVID Pandemic? Who is responsible for the thousands of infections and deaths, including children, that have occurred since the Delta Variant came on the scene? There is no way to sugar coat it. Those who will not get vaccinated and who refuse to wear a mask in public are largely responsible. The rest of us should be outraged! We should be outraged by the fact that the anti-vaxers are endangering everyone else and prolonging a deadly pandemic that has killed over 680,000 Americans.

tucson.com

Comments / 0

Related
tucson.com

Letter: Letter to Senator Sinema

As a Democrat, I am devastated that you have become a roadblock to the crucial bills which embody the President's and the party's promises to America. You continue to stand in the way of progress on these bills while offering NO ideas or suggestions as what changes in the bills would meet your approval. You appear to be flippant and insincere, if not totally out of your league, when you do appear in public. The fact that you cozy up to big Pharma while arguing against lowering drug costs for Medicare recipients is a terrible look. Six years may seem a long time, but trust us, many of your former supporters will NEVER forget or forgive your torpedoing the most important legislative work Congress has undertaken in generations.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#The Arizona Daily Star
New York Post

Trump ally receives racist death threats following Jan. 6 panel subpoena

A former Defense Department official who was subpoenaed last week by the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot by Trump supporters at the US Capitol has received racist death threats in recent days, The Post has learned. Two messages were sent to Kash Patel from the same email address...
POTUS
The Atlantic

Trump May Not Have to Steal 2024

Are constitutionally committed Americans doing all they can to prevent a pro-Trump plot to pervert the 2024 election?. But along with that question, here’s another: Are constitutionally committed Americans doing all they can to prevent Donald Trump from winning the 2024 election fair and square?. The Biden administration’s numbers are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Fox News

Pennsylvania students want classmate banned from campus for opposing pronoun policy

A group of Point Park University students in Pittsburgh launched a petition to have their fellow classmate banned from campus after he criticized the school's pronoun policy. Campus Reform Correspondent and Point Park University student Logan Dubil was met with a petition from his classmates to school administrators that demanded his removal from campus for criticizing the university's "Misgendering, Pronoun Misuse, and Deadnaming Policy," which Fox News previously reported.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

Matthew Dowd once urged 'White male Christians' like himself to 'step back,' allow women, minorities to lead

Liberal pundit-turned-politician Matthew Dowd once called for "White male Christians" like himself to be sidelined in politics. Dowd, who has launched a Democratic bid for lieutenant governor in Texas, penned an opinion piece for ABC News in 2018 appealing to his racial, religious and gender peers in response to the contentious Supreme Court nomination of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
POLITICS
Esquire

The Main Problem Congress Has Is That Republicans Refuse to Cooperate in Governing the Nation

Let’s begin the day by restating the simple fact that every bit of legislative foolishness and reckless vandalism occurring in Washington is caused by the Republican Party’s disinclination to cooperate in governing the nation. In fact, let’s begin every day that way for the foreseeable future, because too much of the elite political press is casting this foolishness and vandalism as a “stalemate,” or, worse, as a problem for Democrats. This, of course, in the face of repeated Republican statements that admit what they’ve been doing and why.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Idaho COVID Insanity Shows How Much Worse the GOP Can Get

As the morgues and ICUs in Idaho overflow with COVID patients, Republican Governor Brad Little said he was “exploring legal action to protect the rights of business owners and their employees" from “President Joe Biden’s plan to fine private employers with 100 or more employees that do not mandate the COVID-19 vaccine or routine testing.”
IDAHO STATE
buzzfeednews.com

Hacked Oath Keepers Records Show Active Members Of Law Enforcement And The Military Tried To Join The Group After Jan. 6

In the days after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, the Oath Keepers gained notoriety almost overnight as a symbol of right-wing extremism in America. Images of members in battle armor pushing their way into the Capitol went viral, clips of the group’s leader challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election surfaced, and within weeks FBI agents began arresting members of the Oath Keepers as part of the largest and arguably most important conspiracy case to come out of the insurgency.
MILITARY
tucson.com

A look at life in Tucson in the late 1950s

Tucson was still growing in the late 1950s. Want more throwback content? Sign up for our email newsletter — snapshots of Tucson history in your inbox every Thursday! tucson.com/timemachine.
TUCSON, AZ
The Independent

Congress passes government funding bill that avoids shutdown

The House of Representatives passed a bill to keep the government running until 3 December.The Senate had passed what is known as a continuing resolution to keep the government open earlier in the day with 65 Senators voting in favour. This came after Republican Senators blocked a continuing resolution that would have also suspended the nation’s debt ceiling earlier in the week. The House voted for the same bill in the afternoon with 254 members supporting the resolution and 175 members voting against it. All 220 Democratic members voted for the bill along with 34 Republicans. The resolution takes one...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTAJ

Deadline passes in GOP’s election ‘investigation’ subpoena

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The deadline passed Friday for Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration to comply with a subpoena from a Republican-controlled state Senate committee pursuing what the GOP calls a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election, as a state court sorted through three legal challenges. Wolf’s administration and Senate Republicans remained silent in the […]
HARRISBURG, PA
AFP

At Congress hearing, US lawmakers testify about their abortions

Three US lawmakers on Thursday delivered emotional testimony about their personal experiences with abortion, at a congressional hearing examining increasingly restrictive access to pregnancy terminations in many states. Earlier this month congresswoman Diana DeGette noted that more than 500 laws restrict access to termination and 90 percent of US counties no longer have abortion clinics.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ValleyCentral

Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — With only hours to spare, President Joe Biden on Thursday evening signed legislation that would avoid a partial federal shutdown and keep the government funded through Dec. 3. Congress had passed the bill earlier Thursday. The back-to-back votes by the Senate and then the House averted one crisis, but delays on another […]
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy