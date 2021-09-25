Letter: Re: the Sept. 23. article “Letters to the Editor Sept. 23”

As a Democrat, I am devastated that you have become a roadblock to the crucial bills which embody the President's and the party's promises to America. You continue to stand in the way of progress on these bills while offering NO ideas or suggestions as what changes in the bills would meet your approval. You appear to be flippant and insincere, if not totally out of your league, when you do appear in public. The fact that you cozy up to big Pharma while arguing against lowering drug costs for Medicare recipients is a terrible look. Six years may seem a long time, but trust us, many of your former supporters will NEVER forget or forgive your torpedoing the most important legislative work Congress has undertaken in generations.

