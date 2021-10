The isolation caused by the pandemic that has confronted the world this past year or two gives opportunity for some introspective self-examination. All humankind is born with a basic right of freedom of choice. On the other hand, governments intervene to control how we exercise this right for the assumed well-being of all within the community. Our political leaders try to contain the spread of the pandemic with mandates that only cause rebellion against the authority of our leaders.

11 DAYS AGO