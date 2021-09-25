CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Army of Thieves showcases Netflix's thrilling prequel to Army of the Dead

By Molly Edwards
A new Army of Thieves trailer has debuted at Netflix's Tudum event. The film is a prequel to Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, which was released earlier this year. Matthias Schweighöfer returns as Dieter, and also directs the film, with Snyder onboard as a producer. The rest of the cast includes Game of Thrones' Nathalie Emmanuel as Gwendoline, Ruby O. Fee as Korina, Stuart Martin as Brad Cage, Guz Khan as Rolph, and Jonathan Cohen as Delacroix. Hans Zimmer is set to compose alongside Steve Mazzaro.

