Week Four Big 12 Preview

By ryanharris2
cowboysrideforfree.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaylor and Kansas kicked off Big 12 last weekend in Lawrence and this weekend brings a much larger slate of Big 12 games. TCU and Kansas will take on non-conference opponents this weekend while the rest of the Big 12 plays conference opponents. TCU and SMU will battle for the Iron Skillet for the 100th time and Kansas will face an ACC bottom-dweller in Duke. Let’s preview the football weekend in the Big 12 and hit on some of the best games around the nation!

