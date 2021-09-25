What We Wish They Showed At The Playstation Showcase
With the PlayStation Showcase came a lot of incredible announcements. A return to Knights of the Old Republic, a Wolverine game from incredible minds over at Insomniac, a first look at the symbiote being that will be our greatest foe in Spider-Man 2, and even a first look at the incredible world of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Not to mention that we got some first looks at some of the most anticipated games of the year. We saw a brand new story trailer for Marvel’s Guardian’s of the Galaxy, Ghostwire: Tokyo gave us some insight into its main villain and a few of the abilities that will be at our disposal, and we finally caught a glimpse at the God of Thunder and the God of War crossing paths in a brand new look into the world of God of War: Ragnarok.www.tvovermind.com
