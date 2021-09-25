CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Opinion | Gun measures have bipartisan support

By Sen. Melissa Agard
madison
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe live in an era of political polarization. National politics often overshadow events happening right here in our own backyard. Rhetoric on both sides feels angry and personal. Despite this, as a legislator, I try to find ways to reach across the aisle and address areas of common interest with my Republican colleagues. While we may not vote for the same person for president or governor, I know they care about the communities they represent and their families.

madison.com

Comments / 0

Related
madison

Wisconsin Democrats introduce proposal to ban bump stocks

A group of Democratic lawmakers from Madison and Milwaukee on Friday introduced legislation that would ban firearm add-ons known as "bump stocks." The bill's introduction coincides with the fourth anniversary of the shooting at a Las Vegas concert that killed 60 people. Twelve of the rifles found in the gunman's hotel room were affixed with the modifiers, which allow semiautomatic guns to fire more rapidly.
WISCONSIN STATE
Urban Milwaukee

Kaul Supports Gun Bills Proposed by Democratic Legislators

Attorney General Josh Kaul joined state legislators to announce two new bills on gun control. One bill would expand background checks. The other aims to establish an extreme risk protection order system in the state. “You have heard about these bills before,” said Kaul during a press conference Thursday. “You know that the vast majority of Wisconsinites, about 80%, support passage of this common-sense legislation. And that’s what this is, common sense.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
albuquerqueexpress.com

Bipartisan support voiced for U.S. laws to rein in Big Tech

Cracking the whip against Big Tech companies, such as Facebook and Google, a bipartisan group of U.S. state attorneys general urged lawmakers to pass bills strengthening antitrust laws. The full House has not voted on the measures, some of which do not yet have companion bills in the Senate. State...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Trump sued her, she won

Omarosa Manigault Newman explains how she beat Donald Trump in court and why it could be a nightmare for him.Oct. 2, 2021.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Josh Kaul
Person
Kathy Bernier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Safety#Legislature#Second Amendment#Democratic#Republicans#Pew Research#Democrats#Marquette Poll#Wisconsinites
News 8 WROC

Abortion, guns, religion top a big Supreme Court term

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — The future of abortion rights is in the hands of a conservative Supreme Court that is beginning a new term Monday that also includes major cases on gun rights and religion. The court’s credibility with the public also could be on the line, especially if a divided court were to overrule […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

Why Hillary Clinton Fears the GOP’s Next Moves

Editor’s Note: This article is part of our coverage of The Atlantic Festival. Learn more and watch festival sessions here. Hillary Clinton can draw a straight line from her duels with conservative media and Republican politicians in the 1990s to the January 6 insurrection—and she fears worse is coming. “There’s always been a kind of paranoid streak in American politics,” the former secretary of state told Atlantic staff writer Jennifer Senior. “But it never was given such voice, such a platform, or had so much money behind it until we saw the rise of the right-wing radio voices like Rush Limbaugh and we saw the rise of Fox News. And then, of course, the internet just put it on steroids.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

The Koch Empire Goes All Out to Sink Joe Biden’s Agenda — and His Presidency, Too

With the fate of President Biden’s domestic agenda in the balance, an armada of right-wing dark-money groups aligned with the Koch political network is mobilizing to sink Biden’s $3.5-trillion Build Back Better plan and deal a devastating blow to his presidency. The Koch network is one of the most extensive and well-funded political and policy operations in the country, having pledged to spend more than a billion dollars in the past four election cycles. The web of nonprofit groups funded by or affiliated with the Koch network — dubbed the “Kochtopus” by critics — broadly promotes an anti-government, libertarian-style vision for...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
buzzfeednews.com

Hacked Oath Keepers Records Show Active Members Of Law Enforcement And The Military Tried To Join The Group After Jan. 6

In the days after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, the Oath Keepers gained notoriety almost overnight as a symbol of right-wing extremism in America. Images of members in battle armor pushing their way into the Capitol went viral, clips of the group’s leader challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election surfaced, and within weeks FBI agents began arresting members of the Oath Keepers as part of the largest and arguably most important conspiracy case to come out of the insurgency.
MILITARY
Black Enterprise

V.P. Kamala Harris’ Poll Numbers Rise As Democrats See Her As A Major Player In Midterms

Vice President Kamala Harris’ poll numbers have seen an increase in recent weeks and now currently sit higher than President Joe Biden. Harris got off to a rocky start in the Biden Administration and was criticized for her response to inquiries on why she hadn’t traveled to the Southern border when she said she hadn’t been to Europe either. However, allies say that now Harris has “found her place in the White House.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
madison

GOP bill would ban teaching the truth -- Tim Melin

The Republican-led Wisconsin Legislature is attempting to pass legislation prohibiting the teaching of truth in our public schools. That’s the simplest way to describe this legislation. The continuation of white supremacy relies on teaching our children that slavery never happened. It relies on not teaching that Native Americans were subjected...
U.S. POLITICS
madison

Entitlement society serves white men -- Barbara Dearth

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., talks about not wanting an "entitlement society." We already have an entitlement society, but it's only for wealthy white men like him. How about removing the entitlements for wealthy white men, and then removing the obstacles that have been holding back the poor, people of color and women in this country forever. Manchin should lead, follow or get out of the way of President Joe Biden's agenda for helping those less fortunate than himself.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy