Opinion | Gun measures have bipartisan support
We live in an era of political polarization. National politics often overshadow events happening right here in our own backyard. Rhetoric on both sides feels angry and personal. Despite this, as a legislator, I try to find ways to reach across the aisle and address areas of common interest with my Republican colleagues. While we may not vote for the same person for president or governor, I know they care about the communities they represent and their families.madison.com
Comments / 0