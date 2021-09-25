CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Gulfstream Park Results Saturday September 25th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 7 days ago

5th-$38,000, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds , One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 24.440, 48.020, 1:13.870, 1:26.720, 00.000, 1:39.700. Scratched: Chrome'srisingsun. California Frolic118164-3½4-54-32-3½2-5¾E. Gonzalez1.50. The Twins Sneakers118655-15-35-1½5-13-1½M. Meneses6.20. Catatumbo1187776-36-106-104-1¾J. Rios15.00. Grabbing the Money118211-hd1-½3-13-hd5-2½R. Miranda52.90. Mr Mac Quhae118322-12-12-hd4-½6-11¾M. Vasquez2.50. Emigrantedesilluso118446-37777R. Maragh14.20. 6 (5)God Is Love8.203.602.60. 1 (1)California Frolic3.002.40. 7 (6)The Twins Sneakers3.20. $0.5...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Fight On Ron, Seven Summers euthanized at Santa Anita

ARCADIA, Calif. -- A 2-year-old gelding was euthanized Friday at Santa Anita after sustaining a racing injury on opening day of the track's fall meet. It was the second death in two days at the Arcadia track. Fight On Ron suffered a musculoskeletal injury in the third race. The gelding...
ARCADIA, CA
The Associated Press

2 horses euthanized at Santa Anita

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — A 2-year-old gelding was euthanized Friday at Santa Anita after sustaining a racing injury on opening day of the track’s fall meet. It was the second death in two days at the Arcadia track. Fight On Ron suffered a musculoskeletal injury in the third race. The...
ARCADIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
midfloridanewspapers.com

Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races Entries, Wednesday October 6th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Damisela (L), 110L. Mbatha3-5-5Donovan Raymond6/1. 4Rockin Anna Rollin (L), 120A. Bocachica2-1-6Jeff Runco1/5. 5Merry Maid (L), 122V. Rodriguez8-9-5William Jones, Jr.10/1. 6Whycantthisbelove (L), 122A. Rios-Conde6-6-6George Heath15/1. 2nd-$12,100, Maiden Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds , Six and One Half Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Blue...
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Lone Star Results Saturday October 2nd, 2021

1st-$9,500, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:18.520. Scratched: Madjikman, Lapcos Bonus. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Quick Sand Aa123255-1½2-hd1-2½1-7¾F. Giles4.803.602.201.40. Highh Maintenance1236674-½3-42-2¾C. Rodriguez9.603.6015.50. Dance With Me Bw120333-21-hd2-23-9E. Valdez-Jiminez2.201.50. Iridesse126726-276-hd4-¾J. Rodriguez16.10. Rb Gaim Changer124514-hd6-hd75-½V. Urieta, Jr.8.00. Consider Thess125471-½3-34-26-½J. Olivo5.20. On The Verge124142-hd5-1½5-27A....
HOBBIES
midfloridanewspapers.com

Mountaineer Casino Racetrack & Resort Entries, Tuesday October 5th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Honorable Lilly (L), 120A. Flores3-6-3James Day3/1. 2Modern Muse (L), 120C. Oliveros4-3-8Greg Wolfe6/1. 3Love Happy (L), 120J. Monserrate, Jr.5-5-3Devan Ewell, Sr.30/1. 4Bee Wings (L), 120G. Rodriguez4-1-1Jay Bernardini5/1. 5Flowzano (L), 120O. Mayta3-8-1Jay Bernardini9/2. 6Loopy (L), 123A. Diaz1-2-2Wilfrido Montano4/1. 7Cafe Mischief (L), 120A. Gonzalez1-2-6Kevin Fletcher20/1. 8Bobbobsbaby (L), 120R....
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Lone Star

1st_$9,500, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy. Off 6:06. Time 1:18.52. Sloppy. Scratched_Madjikman, Lapcos Bonus. Also Ran_Iridesse, Rb Gaim Changer, Consider Thess, On The Verge. Exacta (3-8) paid $60.20. $0.1 Superfecta (3-8-4-1) paid $43.31. $0.5 Trifecta (3-8-4) paid $38.00. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulfstream Park#Fractional Final Time#Ro C#Equibase Company Llc
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Delaware Park-9-Add

9th_$19,000, mdn cl, 3YO up, 6f, clear. Off 5:28. Time 1:12.56. Fast. Scratched_Tomorrows Heaven, Readthetranscript. Also Ran_Allaboutthebeach, Brewing Storm. $0.5 Pick 3 (8-4-1) 3 Correct Paid $43.30. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (8-11-1) 3 Correct Paid $4.95. $1 Daily Double (4-1) paid $13.60. $1 Exacta (1-7) paid $10.60. $0.5 Trifecta (1-7-6) paid $8.00. Attendance unavailable. TOT $1,637,544. Handle $68,661. Total Handle $1,706,205.
DELAWARE STATE
midfloridanewspapers.com

Belmont Park Early Entries, Thursday October 7th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 4Gianni Lambo , 119I. Ortiz, Jr.x-x-xTodd Pletcher. 2nd-$80,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares (NW1$ X), One Mile. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1I'm Perfect Too (L), 118J. Alvarado1-2-xThomas Albertrani. 2I'm Fine (L), 122I. Ortiz, Jr.5-2-2Jeremiah Englehart. 3Caramocha (L), 118M. Franco7-5-6Mitchell Friedman. 4Because of...
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Laurel Park Early Entries, Tuesday October 5th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Forever Leonor , 121N. Figueroa Martinez7-11-7Ercira Alarcon15/1. 2Ritmo de Las Olas , 121C. Bobadilla Rebolledo7-9-5Alberto Pinochet12/1. 3Quema Esas Cartas , 121L. Rodriguez3-7-2Nelson Norambuena5/2. 4Grande Pipe , 126L. Rojas Aranguren3-3-5Carlos Cordova Araya8/1. 5Zampatrolli , 126V. Villagra4-5-10Erik Montecinos12/1. 6Ascot Diva , 121A. Zuniga10-8-4Nelson Norambuena30/1. 7Agent Salt ,...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Santa Anita Park, Combined

1st_$61,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5f, tf., clear. Off 12:32. Time 0:56.28. Firm. Scratched_Silent Beauty, Travel Smart, Ayellowroseoftexas, So It Would Seem. Also Ran_Music Festival, Saddle Up Jessie, Fluent, Booze Runner, Keychain Girl, So Softly, Love Gone Wild. $1 Exacta (2-9) paid $27.00. $0.1 Superfecta (2-9-5-10) paid $421.49. $0.5 Trifecta (2-9-5) paid $222.60.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Remington Park-9-Add

9th_$34,000, alc, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi, tf., clear. Off 10:57. Time 1:46.00. Good. Also Ran_Sierra Hotel, Have a Plan, Gold Vermilion, Royally, Comedian, Smack Attack, Violent Behavior, Carpe Eros. $0.5 Pick 4 (7-1-9-3) 4 Correct Paid $317.95. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-9-3) 3 Correct Paid $90.30. Daily Double (9-3) paid $256.20. Exacta (3-7) paid $586.40. $0.1 Superfecta (3-7-8-9) paid $1,023.71. $0.5 Trifecta (3-7-8) paid $1,772.90. Attendance unavailable. $1,293,045. Handle $69,388. Total Handle $1,362,433.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Elon 20, Richmond 7

RICH_Dykes 33 pass from English (Larson kick), 05:50. ELON_Daughtry 14 pass from Cheek (Davis kick), 05:15. RUSHING_Elon, Ja. Thomas 14-53, Da. Cheek 9-33, Mc. Witherspoon 12-24, Team 1-(minus 3). Richmond, Sa. Smith 9-65, Be. English 14-34, Aa. Dykes 11-18, Ja. Williams 2-2. PASSING_Elon, Da. Cheek 18-30-0-197. Richmond, Be. English 21-42-0-193,...
SPORTS
AFP

Landmark 100th running of Arc set for Snowfall

Snowfall can erase Aidan O'Brien's bitter memories of last year and give the record-breaking Irish trainer a third win in the 100th running of France's most iconic race, the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Sunday. Snowfall will be opposed by 14 rivals at Longchamp with the probability the landmark running of the Arc will, like the first in 1920, be won by a foreign raider. This year's Epsom Oaks winner -- she won by a record 16 lengths -- will be accompanied by stablemates Frankie Dettori's mount Love (impressive winner of the 2020 Oaks) and Broome. O'Brien will be just thankful they break from the starting stalls after last year's debacle when he had to withdraw his quartet of runners on the eve of the race due to an illegal substance being discovered in their feed.
WORLD
midfloridanewspapers.com

L.A. Dodgers 8, Milwaukee 3

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-struck out for Burnes in the 3rd. LOB_Milwaukee 3, Los Angeles 1. 2B_Escobar 2 (25), T.Turner (34), Muncy (26). HR_Adames (20), off Price; J.Turner (27), off Burnes; Pollock (21), off Rea; Seager (16), off Rea. RBIs_Yelich (51), Adames (58), T.Taylor (43), J.Turner 3 (87), Smith (76), Pollock 2 (69), Seager (56), Muncy (94). SF_Smith.
MLB
midfloridanewspapers.com

Grambling St. 37, Alabama A&M 28

AAMU_Anderson 8 pass from Glass (Corey kick), 11:49. AAMU_Anderson 8 pass from Glass (Corey kick), 13:15. GRAM_Forrest Jr. 13 pass from Bodden (Urban kick), 07:58. GRAM_James 15 pass from Bodden (Urban kick), 05:22. GRAM_Richard 21 fumble return (Urban kick), 04:38. Third Quarter. GRAM_Ross 60 pass from Bodden (Urban kick), 03:35.
FOOTBALL
midfloridanewspapers.com

Weber St. 38, Cal Poly 7

WEB_Jones 18 pass from Weisser (Thompson kick), 08:19. WEB_Taufalele 2 fumble return (Thompson kick), 00:42. WEB_MacPherson 5 pass from Weisser (Thompson kick), 11:09. RUSHING_Weber St., Jo. Davis 11-57, Do. McMillan 12-49, Cr. Cooper 5-32, Ky. Weisser 8-27, Ra. Shaheed 1-11, Kr. Jackson 7-6, Da. Bankston 3-6, Ra. Johnson 2-3, Ra. Grimes 1-(minus 15). Cal Poly, Sh. Harper 13-33, Ch. Dunu 9-32, Ze. Centers 2-7, Gi. Woods 1-4, Sa. Stewart 3-2, Ja. Pavitt 9-(minus 47).
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy