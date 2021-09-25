Footage Surfaces of Lakers' Mini-Camp in Las Vegas

As recently covered, LeBron James organized a team mini-camp in Las Vegas, on the heels of the official training camp.

Grainy footage of the Lakers practicing surfaced on Twitter yesterday. Source tells SI that the LeBron James organized mini-training camp took place at Durango High School in Las Vegas.

The angle of the video made it seem like the video was taken in secret, perhaps under the bleachers. As always, the Internet had some fun with it and the roasts were hilarious.

In reality the videos were filmed under a closed door. Assistant coach David Fizdale can be seen coaching up players like Dwight Howard, Russell Westbrook, and Carmelo Anthony.

Even small snippets like this are sure to make Laker fans giddy with excitement and anticipation for the season to start. Training camp officially starts on Tuesday, September 28.