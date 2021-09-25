CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Footage Surfaces of Lakers' Mini-Camp in Las Vegas

By Sam Yip
AllLakers
AllLakers
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uI7Is_0c811CQo00

As recently covered, LeBron James organized a team mini-camp in Las Vegas, on the heels of the official training camp.

Grainy footage of the Lakers practicing surfaced on Twitter yesterday. Source tells SI that the LeBron James organized mini-training camp took place at Durango High School in Las Vegas.

The angle of the video made it seem like the video was taken in secret, perhaps under the bleachers. As always, the Internet had some fun with it and the roasts were hilarious.

In reality the videos were filmed under a closed door. Assistant coach David Fizdale can be seen coaching up players like Dwight Howard, Russell Westbrook, and Carmelo Anthony.

Even small snippets like this are sure to make Laker fans giddy with excitement and anticipation for the season to start. Training camp officially starts on Tuesday, September 28.

Comments / 0

Related
USA Today

Dwight Howard reacts to DeAndre Jordan officially joining Lakers

DeAndre Jordan became the latest player to join the Los Angeles Lakers after signing a one-year deal with the franchise. Jordan spent the last two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets but fell out of the rotation as the 2020-21 season advanced. Brooklyn tried negotiating a buyout with Jordan, but those plans fell through.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Dwight Howard
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers eyeing Stephen Curry’s original Splash Brother

The Los Angeles Lakers have already built a dream team that would have been the greatest of all time in 2011. But it seems as though LeBron James and Co. aren’t done yet. The Lakers are rumored to be setting up a workout with former Golden State Warriors star and Stephen Curry’s original “Splash Brother,” Monta Ellis. This is according to a report from Empire Media Sports’ Alder Amo, who was able to get in touch with Ellis’ business manager Derrius Nelson to confirm the news.
NBA
Yardbarker

Marc Gasol joining NBA title contender after Lakers divorce?

The relationship between Marc Gasol and the Los Angeles Lakers came to a messy conclusion last week. After a season of disappointment, broken promises and ill will – the two sides opted to go in different directions. The Lakers maintain that one fairly significant reason led to their decision to...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Durango High School
Lakers Daily

Report: Free agent big man to work out for Lakers

According to a report, big man Kenneth Faried will work out for the Los Angeles Lakers this week. Faried, who is 6-foot-8, has played eight seasons in the NBA and is known for his energy, physicality and ferocity. For his career, he has averaged 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
NBA
Popculture

Former NBA All-Star and Slam Dunk Champion Battling COVID-19 in ICU

A former NBA All-Star has a request for his fans. Cedric Ceballos went to social media on Tuesday to reveal he is battling COVID-19 in the intensive care unit (ICU) at a hospital. He posted a photo that shows him wearing an oxygen mask. "On my 10th day in ICU,...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Lakers Daily

Russell Westbrook goes all out for Met Gala with new hairdo

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook went all out for the Met Gala with a new hairdo. Westbrook is sporting stars in his hair. The theme of the event is “American Independence.”. The Lakers acquired Westbrook this offseason in a deal that sent Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell...
NBA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reveals What He’s Hearing About Anthony Davis

There’s very little debate that Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is one of the most skilled big men in the NBA. However, there are still some lingering questions about his drive and his ability to stay healthy and in-shape. Those concerns were addressed by new Lakers addition Russell Westbrook...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

New Lakers guard explains why he chose them over Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets are generally seen as the two favorites to win it all next season. Wayne Ellington chose the West side over the East side though, and now he is explaining what set the Lakers apart. Ellington appeared this week on Ballislife’s “Noble and...
NBA
bleachernation.com

New Lakers Coach John Lucas III Wants to Make LeBron James Pay for Dunking Over Him

Like every Chicago fan, I find myself thinking about the point guard who helped the Bulls become one of the best teams in the league in the early 2010s far too often. The former NBA journeyman has joined the Los Angeles Lakers coaching staff after gaining previous experience with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He will look to help head coach Frank Vogel lead the Lakers to their second championship in three seasons … and he will also look to give LeBron James some payback.
NBA
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
822
Followers
295
Post
313K+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy