Six Native American Ojibwe tribes have filed a lawsuit against the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board over the state’s wolf hunts, which they claim are in breach of treaty-protected rights.Wisconsin’s first wolf hunt in decades came after the US Fish and Wildlife Service removed gray wolves from the federal endangered species list in January 2021, which applies to the Lower 48 United States. The first Wisconsin hunt took place in February and another “wolf harvest” is planned for November, with a quota of 300 wolves.Hunting quotas are divided between the state and the tribes, with Ojibwe getting 81 wolves in Feburary, which...

ANIMALS ・ 9 DAYS AGO