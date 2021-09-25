Gulfstream Park Results Saturday September 25th, 2021
5th-$38,000, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds , One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 24.440, 48.020, 1:13.870, 1:26.720, 00.000, 1:39.700. Scratched: Chrome'srisingsun. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. God Is Love118533-13-11-hd1-hd1-hdL. Reyes8.203.602.603.10. California Frolic118164-3½4-54-32-3½2-5¾E. Gonzalez3.002.401.50. The Twins Sneakers118655-15-35-1½5-13-1½M. Meneses3.206.20. Catatumbo1187776-36-106-104-1¾J. Rios15.00. Grabbing the Money118211-hd1-½3-13-hd5-2½R. Miranda52.90. Mr Mac Quhae118322-12-12-hd4-½6-11¾M. Vasquez2.50. Emigrantedesilluso118446-37777R. Maragh14.20. $0.5 Pick 5 (2-1-5-1/9/10-6) 5 Correct Paid...www.midfloridanewspapers.com
Comments / 0