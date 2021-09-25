CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

The Trauma Anti-Vaxxers and Anti-Maskers Are Inflicting on Children

By John Pavlovitz
goodmenproject.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s open season on school children. In the wake of nearly two years of a pandemic that has raged furiously through the planet, politically-poisoned, religion-addled people who’ve spent that time continually moving the goalposts of what they will protest against (distancing, restrictions, lockdowns, masks, and vaccines), have resorted to digging in their heels and making our schools the hill they’re willing to die on.

goodmenproject.com

Comments / 28

Guest
7d ago

You’ve got that wrong. The trauma from masks and vaccines is what everyone should be worried about. THIS IS NOT NORMAL!!

Reply(9)
9
Annie Claude
6d ago

True if you really live your children you do what is needed to make sure they are safe a d do not catch this covid by fighting against the vaccine and the mask you go against your children safety. I don’t understand this

Reply(1)
2
Related
milwaukeeindependent.com

The Trauma of Denial: Why children are suffering from self-serving adults who have weaponized the pandemic

It is open season on American school children. In the wake of nearly two years of a pandemic that has raged furiously through the planet, politically-poisoned, religion-addled people who have spent that time continually moving the goalposts of what they will protest against (distancing, restrictions, lockdowns, masks, and vaccines), have resorted to digging in their heels and making our schools the hill they’re willing to die on.
KIDS
Montana Standard

Sick of anti-vaxxers

On January 13, 2020 the first U.S. case of Covid-19 was diagnosed in Everett, Washington. We have had shutdowns, mask mandates, and vaccinations. Half of the U.S. observed these mandates and the other half completely ignored them. Anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers protested and their voices and actions have gone from shouting down others to threatening them. Where in the Constitution does it say that one citizen’s rights include threatening someone else’s life?
PUBLIC HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

What It's Like To Co-Parent With An Anti-Vaxxer During COVID-19

Earlier this week, Pfizer announced that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective in kids ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon. This step toward COVID vaccinations for children was welcome news for Beth, a tech worker in Los Angeles, who’s eager to get her 10-year-old vaccinated. She felt equally heartened a few weeks earlier when the Los Angeles Unified School District said it would require COVID-19 vaccines for students 12 and older.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Children#On Children#Vax#Child Abuse#Anti Maskers#Pta
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Family blames unvaccinated in obituary after mother dies from COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois — A fully vaccinated Illinois family is using their mother’s obituary to urge people to get vaccinated. Candace Ayers got her coronavirus vaccination in early March. Less than six months later, the family says she died of COVID-19. Her son Marc said she got infected when she and...
RELATIONSHIPS
Scrubs Magazine

Nurse Argues Against “Blaming the Unvaccinated”

The Delta variant continues to wreak havoc across most of the U.S., particularly in the west and south. Just over 53% of the total population is considered fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. As new hotspots emerge and hospitals start turning patients away, some have deemed this current chapter the “Pandemic of the Unvaccinated”.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

I'm a Virus Expert and Beg You Don't Go Here Now

Of course, just when everything was about to return to a fraction of normalcy, COVID had other plans. While over half of the United States is fully vaccinated, the country still averages over 100,000 new cases daily. That said, the hospitalization rate is much higher for the unvaccinated when compared to the fully vaccinated. The CDC states that this surge in new cases is because of the Delta-variant, a more transmittable version of Sars-CoV-2. With a new variant comes another round of questions. Does the wedding need to be outside? Should people avoid flying? Is wearing a mask still necessary? With Delta ripping through the country, there is a concern for what might and might not be safe anymore. Dr. Sabrina Assoumou, an infectious disease doctor at Boston Medical Center and Boston University's School of Medicine, has three suggestions for preventing the spread of this variant of the coronavirus. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
staradvertiser.com

Column: Anti-vaxxers rally under false pretense

I recently witnessed an anti-vaccination demonstration of several hundred people. I, on the other side of the street, was part of small group quietly letting them know that many in the faith community don’t agree with them. Admittedly, some of the anti-vaxxers have bought into the cynical misinformation campaign of...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
arcamax.com

A Baltimore family went to get flu vaccines. Their 4-year-old accidentally walked out with a COVID shot

BALTIMORE — Before heading out the door on the morning of Sept. 18, Victoria and Martin Olivier and their 4-year-old daughter struck a deal. In exchange for good behavior during the family’s pharmacy visit for seasonal flu shots, Colette could expect a sugary treat in her future. So when the Walgreens pharmacist asked “Who wants to go first?” and Colette bravely sprang up to volunteer, her parents felt a wave of relief wash over them.
BALTIMORE, MD
Vice

‘Keep Fighting,’ Prominent Anti-Vaxxer Tells Supporters Before Dying of COVID

One of Israel’s most prominent anti-vaxxers has died of COVID – but it doesn’t seem to have led his hardcore supporters to rethink their views on the vaccine. Hai Shoulian, a 57-year-old anti-vaxxer who had spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19, died in Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, about a week after being admitted to hospital. On Saturday, he made a final post to Facebook, writing that he was in a “very serious condition” and unable to speak.
WORLD
kentuckytoday.com

Georgia pastor embraces ‘faith over fear’ after COVID battle

DUBLIN, Ga. (BP) – After an intense battle with COVID-19 and pneumonia for multiple weeks, Georgia pastor Samuel Rogers rejoices that he has “seen the goodness and kindness of God like I never have before.”. Rogers is the lead pastor at Cross Point Community Church in Dublin, Ga., and first...
GEORGIA STATE
wbtw.com

Son warns the immunocompromised after vaccinated dad dies from COVID-19

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man says his father died from COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. Mike Madry, of the Tampa area, told WFLA that his father, Daniel Madry, had pre-existing conditions, and there’s a lot their family didn’t realize until it was too late. At 61 years old,...
TAMPA, FL
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued This "Danger" Warning

America has been averaging over 100,000 COVID cases a day for the last four weeks—with no sign of slowing—and more and more children are getting sick. How to stop this, and how can you stay safe, when it seems like not enough people will ever get vaccinated? Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy appeared on This Week With George Stephanopoulos yesterday to issue some seriously essential advice—and a warning. Read on for five key points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Trojan

Should we help anti-vaxxers at all?

Ray DeMonia was a 73-year-old man born and raised in Cullman, Alabama. He spent 40 years running his own antiquing business and was enjoying retirement until he suffered a cardiac event last month. In a pre-coronavirus world, Ray would have been admitted to his local intensive care unit, treated and...
CULLMAN, AL
Port Townsend Leader

Behavior of anti-vaxxers shows lack of concern | Letter to the editor

As this pandemic continues to ravage our country, I continue to ask myself what is holding the anti-vaxxers back from protecting themselves, their loved ones, and those they encounter?. Is it mistrust of the vaccine and our government, concerns about possible long term effects of the vaccine, mistrust of media...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WyoFile

Anti-vaxxers commandeer committee meeting to protest mandates

A group of activists that included healthcare workers commandeered a meeting of the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Committee on Labor, Health and Social Services Thursday to demand legislative action against COVID-19 vaccination requirements at medical facilities around the state. After the meeting, nearly 80 people gathered outside to demonstrate against vaccine...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy