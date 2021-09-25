ROSE HILL, VA - Edmond Hensley went to heaven on Friday, September 24, 2021. Born in Rose Hill, Virginia on August 29, 1936, the eldest of six children to a coal mining father and a farming and child-rearing mother, Edmond learned the meaning of hard work and the importance of family at an early age. As a very young boy, Edmond helped his mother do everything on the family farm, from milking the cows to picking apples and blackberries. Later, still too small to harness the mule on his own, he would climb a stool to ready the mule to plow the fields. As an enterprising boy, he grew watermelons, rolled them into Martin’s Creek to cool and sold them to passersby. He continued to work the land and save his profits, purchasing livestock and his first farm as a teenager.