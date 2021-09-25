1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting on St. Paul’s East Side

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — St. Paul police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and wounded another on the city’s East Side.

The Star Tribune reported that just before 7 p.m. Friday, several 911 callers reported shots fired at a small apartment building in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

Officers found the victim there, unresponsive. Emergency medics arrived and pronounced him dead.

A short time later, officers learned that a second man shot in the same incident had been taken to Regions Hospital by a private party.

The second victim was in surgery late Friday with life-threatening wounds, police said. They added that they believe the victims were targeted and that the shootings were not random.

No one had been arrested as of late Friday.