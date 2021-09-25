CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

1 killed, WSU football player hurt in shooting near campus

The Associated Press
 7 days ago

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed one person and critically injured another near the Washington State University campus early Saturday morning.

Police in Pullman, Washington, later identified the injured victim as 22-year-old Brandon C. Gray, a wide receiver on the school’s football team. The person who was killed was Liban A. Barre, 23, from Kent, Washington, police said. The Spokesman-Review reports Barre was not a student at WSU.

Police said officers were called around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a loud party with possibly 200 people in attendance. As police officers approached the party, they heard several gunshots and then found two men with multiple gunshot wounds nearby.

The officers attempted life-saving measures on both men, but Barre died at a nearby hospital.

Gray, who is from Detroit, was taken by air ambulance to a Spokane hospital.

“I know the Pullman community is hurting from the incident last night. One of our teammates was involved in that, Brandon Gray, and our thoughts and prayers are with him,” WSU football coach Nick Rolovich said after the team lost to Utah Saturday afternoon.

Rolovich said Gray, who did not travel to Utah with the team, was in stable condition.

In a statement, WSU athletic director Pat Chun said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Brandon and his family and friends. As this remains an open police investigation, we are not able to comment further at this time.”

The police department said a 23-year-old Pullman man was arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the shooting. The investigation is underway.

“We believe that there’s a connection with these individuals,” said Jake Opgenorth, acting chief commander of the Pullman Police Department.

Crime & Safety
