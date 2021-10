Let's be honest: Most of us don't watch "Hell's Kitchen" just because it's fun to see chefs competing over who can make a better risotto. The real reason why viewers have been tuning in for 20 seasons of the Fox reality show has been to see what Gordon Ramsay will do next. The fiery-tempered culinary legend, after all, has compared contestants' chicken dishes to camel turds and slammed down entire tubs of dishes in anger. Yet, he's also been described as a devoted family man with his own charitable foundation (via Eater). So, will the real Gordon Ramsay please stand up?

