Redmen charge into the win column behind strong running attack: Fleming and Arbogast lead the way over Lowell

TEWKSBURY – In week one, Tewksbury left its share of food on the table — leaving several chances to score, as part of the loss to Danvers. On Friday night, the Redmen gobbled everything up on the game's opening drive — putting together a 6-play, 52-yard scoring play to take the lead against neighbor Lowell and they never looked back, winning 28-14, in a battle of MVC Large vs Small School teams played before another large crowd during the first night game at the new Doucette Stadium.