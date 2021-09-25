Helena Area Habitat for Humanity dedicates 4 homes built in 10 days
The four new homes Helena Area Habitat for Humanity dedicated to local families Saturday morning were not even standing a couple of weeks ago. The two duplexes in East Helena's Red Fox Meadows subdivision were constructed over a span of 10 days as part of the organization's 2021 Blitz Build in partnership with Blitz Home Builders, a national organization that builds affordable homes for those who need them.helenair.com
