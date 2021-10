Today, multiplatinum hip-hop artist Moneybagg Yo has shared the highly anticipated remix of his hit track “Wockesha” with Lil Wayne and Ashanti. The original track kicks off with a cameo from hip-hop legend Lil Wayne, who divulges his infamous speech on dismissing those who can’t mind their business. On the remix Wayne offers up an additional full verse, plus a section helmed by Ashanti. Wanye begins the remix with his thoughts on “Wockesha” while Bagg takes the chorus and leaves the R&B songstress to close out the track with her silky smooth vocals and a powerful verse of her own.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO