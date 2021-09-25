CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL playoff schedule undergoes massive change for Super Wild Card Weekend

By Matt Warren
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2020, the NFL’s number of playoff teams moved up from 12 to 14, with seven teams in each conference now making it. That added a game to Super Wild Card Weekend and instead of doing three on Saturday and three on Sunday in January of 2022, this year they’ve decided to bump one of the Saturday games to Monday night. If you’re keeping track, that’s one late afternoon and one prime-time game on Saturday, two afternoon and one prime-time game on Sunday, and a prime-time game on Monday.

