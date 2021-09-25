CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yeni’s Fusion Breaks Down the Keys to Indonesian Bakso

By Chris Hughes
austinmonthly.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve heard of the Indonesian meatball soup bakso, chances are, you probably got the rec from former President Barack Obama, who famously proclaimed his love for the dish during a trip to Jakarta in 2010. It’s something chef Yeni Rosdiyani mentions herself when pointing out the lack of Indonesian options across the state. But with her new trailer, Yeni’s Fusion, she not only hopes to amend that shortage but to create a new batch of bakso believers.

