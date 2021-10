Plant shops are about more than foliage these days. Shoppers don’t just want to buy a philodendron—they want Instagram inspiration. The latest such purveyor to put down roots in DC is Jungle & Loom, which, between its studio in the Brookland Arts Walk and its kiosk at Union Market, sells not only houseplants and moss walls but also vintage glassware and macramé plant hangers—objects that owner Anna Johnston feels complement the aesthetic she’s after. “To me, it’s important that plants should be a fun hobby,” she says. Which is why each comes with a card explaining how to care for it—and she answers questions on Instagram. 716 Monroe St., NE (open Saturdays); 1309 Fifth St., NE (daily); no phone.

