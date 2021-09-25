CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Rams vs. Buccaneers: 3 Matchups to Watch

By Connor O'Brien
RamDigest
RamDigest
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GHdJd_0c80wgVT00

All eyes will be on SoFi Stadium Sunday afternoon as the reigning Super Bowl Champions come to town. The Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both present some of the most electrifying offenses in the league, and each of those will be put to the test as they go stride-for-stride with one another in Week 3.

Here are three matchups that will determine Sunday's contest between the Rams and Bucs:

WR Mike Evans/Chris Godwin vs. CB Jalen Ramsey

Evans, one of the better big-body receivers in the league will square off against one of the better cover corners in Ramsey when he lines up along the boundary. Ramsey should primarily see action against Evans, but may also see looks against Godwin when he moves into the slot cornerback alignment throughout the game as he's done periodically in weeks one and two. On the other side, Evans and Godwin should receive more targets with wide receiver Antonio Brown expected to miss the game due to COVID-19 protocols. Focusing on Evans, he experienced a lackluster start to the season but bounced back last week, posting 75 total yards and two touchdowns. Ramsey has posted eight tackles and secured the game-clinching interception in Week 2 against the Colts. Aside from defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Ramsey will be the center of attention as the Bucs look to identify where he's lining up prior to each offensive play.

Buccaneers' pass rush vs. Rams' offensive line

The Bucs pass rush has been a force to be reckoned with the past couple of seasons. This Sunday, it could look slightly different with outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul ruled out due to a shoulder injury. Stepping into Pierre Paul's role will be Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, the Buccaneers first-round pick out of the University of Washington. Opposite of Tryon-Shoyinka will be Shaq Barrett, one of the game's better pass rushers who's posted 27.5 sacks over the past two seasons. Facing them will be Rams tackles Andrew Whitworth and Rob Havenstein. Both tackles have graded well to start the season and were named PFF's top 32 Offensive tackles prior to the 2021 campaign getting underway. If the offensive line can hold up against the pass rush, quarterback Matthew Stafford could have plenty of time in the pocket.

TE Rob Gronkowski vs. Rams Safeties

There is no better connection in the red zone than quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski. The duo has cemented themselves with the second most quarterback to receiver touchdowns, and they've already linked up for four scores this season. Safeties Jordan Fuller and Taylor Rapp are expected to face Gronkowski in what could be a matchup the Bucs look to exploit. At 6'6", Gronkowski creates a matchup nightmare for smaller safeties and as Fuller (6' 2") and Rapp (6'0"), are put into coverage, they may require help from additional defenders in order to slow down the future Hall of Fame tight end. In what projects to be a higher scoring matchup, containing Gronkowski in the red zone will be essential for the Rams secondary.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Ndamukong Suh Roster Move

Ndamukong Suh – one of the Buccaneers‘ most important defensive players – will suit up and be on the field when Tampa Bay begins the season this coming Thursday. The Bucs recently placed Suh on the reserve/COVID list, putting his availability for the 2021 season opener in jeopardy. But both Suh and the Tampa Bay defense received great news on Monday.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers make big Antonio Brown move ahead of Patriots showdown

The grand return of Tom Brady to Foxborough will be the talk of the football world this weekend, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the New England Patriots at Gilette Stadium. But while all eyes are on Brady vs. Bill Belichick, the Buccaneers made a move ahead of that matchup by activating wide receiver Antonio Brown from the COVID-19 list, as reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
NFL
RamDigest

Two Buccaneers Players Ruled Out in Week 3 vs. Rams

As the 2021 NFL season gets underway, injuries have taken off at an alarming rate thus far. With the Buccaneers set to make the trek to Los Angeles and go head-to-head with the Rams, two Tampa Bay players have already been ruled out for the Week 3 contest. Wide receiver...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers CB Richard Sherman drops truth bomb on expectations after joining forces with Tom Brady

Richard Sherman is not yet done in the NFL. The veteran cornerback will begin another chapter in his football career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after signing a deal with the reigning Super Bowl champions. This means that he will be on the same team as Tom Brady, whose team once defeated Sherman and the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl. Now, Sherman is looking forward to help the Bucs defend their crown, though how much is left in his gas tank is something that’s a bit uncertain.
NFL
AllBucs

Buccaneers vs. Rams: Picks, Predictions and Takes

The NFL's biggest matchup of Week 3, and perhaps the season to date, is on our doorstep. The Los Angeles Rams, Sports Illustrated's second-ranked team in the NFL, will play host to the No. 1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:30 P.M. ET on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The teams last met in 2020, with the Rams taking down the eventual Super Bowl LV champions on their home turf in Florida by a score of 27-24.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#Wr#Cb#Bucs
AllBucs

Know Your Enemy: Buccaneers vs. Rams Q&A with Ram Digest

Some would consider Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams as the biggest game of the 2021 NFL season to date. The publishers of Sports Illustrated's Buccaneers and Rams websites would agree wholeheartedly. Therefore, the publishers - this reporter and Ram Digest's Nick Cothrel - have...
NFL
CBS Boston

Report: Tom Brady Personally Recruits Richard Sherman To Buccaneers

BOSTON (CBS) — In last year’s Super Bowl, it was Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown, and Leonard Fournette — three players who were personally recruited by Tom Brady to join the Buccaneers — who scored touchdowns for Tampa Bay. Now, Brady is trying his hand at playing GM for the defense, too. NFL Network reported that Sherman spent Tuesday visiting the Buccaneers. And Mike Garafolo said that the recruitment of the free-agent cornerback is all Brady’s doing. “[Brady] has been speaking directly to Richard Sherman, trying to recruit him to Tampa,” Mike Garafolo said on NFL Network, jokingly referring to Brady as the assistant...
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Has Honest Message For Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski

Bill Belichick had a lot of success working with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, but come this weekend, they’ll be squaring off against each other. Brady and Gronkowski are making their much-anticipated return to New England as members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The drama surrounding their appearance has been heightened by some of the anecdotes in a new book on the Patriots’ dynasty written by ESPN’s Seth Wickersham.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

Tom Brady says he can play until 50 then realizes he has a Gisele Bundchen problem

Tom Brady thinks he can play football until age 50 — but his wife Gisele Bundchen might feel differently. In a new installment of Tampa Bay’s “Tommy & Gronky” series, Brady and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski answer the internet’s most searched questions about them. “Can Tom Brady play until...
NFL
FanSided

Tom Brady stat that should embarrass the Buccaneers in loss vs. Rams

The Buccaneers just lost in spectacular fashion to a Rams team that looked like they were simply better-coached, and this Tom Brady stat shows it perfectly. “Establish the run,” some fans said as they described how the Buccaneers would be able to pull out a win against the Rams in one of the toughest games of the season. Tampa and L.A. tend to play close games when they’re matched up, and this one proved no different to a certain degree.
NFL
AllBucs

Buccaneers Rule Out Jason Pierre-Paul, Jaydon Mickens vs. Rams

The news that had been expected has now become official: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have ruled edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul and wide receiver Jaydon Mickens out of Sunday's game at the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced in its injury report. Pierre-Paul reportedly received a second opinion on a shoulder...
NFL
CBS Boston

Rob Gronkowski Suffers Injury, But Returns To Buccaneers’ Game Vs. Rams

BOSTON (CBS) — Rob Gronkowski suffered quite the injury scare on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles. The Buccaneers’ tight end left Sunday’s game vs. the Rams after absorbing a hard, legal hit to the back from Rams linebacker Terrell Lewis after catching a pass from Tom Brady. Gronkowski held on to the ball until he hit the ground, but immediately stayed down in obvious pain. Rob Gronkowski down on the turf and in clear pain after taking this hit. pic.twitter.com/72yNyHpQVQ — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) September 26, 2021 The 32-year-old Gronkowski eventually made his way to the sideline medical tent under his own power, before walking...
NFL
AllBucs

Report: Jason Pierre-Paul's Status in Doubt for Buccaneers vs. Rams

The Buccaneers could be without one of their best pass rushers against one of the best passing offenses in the NFL this week. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul has received a second opinion on a shoulder injury that appeared on the Bucs injury report on Wednesday - the opinion being that Pierre-Paul is in need of rest, which leaves his status in doubt for Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL
RamDigest

RamDigest

Los Angeles, CA
198
Followers
346
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

RamDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Los Angeles Rams

Comments / 0

Community Policy