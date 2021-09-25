CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severity of COVID-19 illness may depend on levels of one protein

By StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
WTAJ
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(StudyFinds) – One protein which scientists say sends out the “do not eat me” signal to the human immune system may be responsible for people having more severe cases of COVID-19. Researchers from the University of Kent have discovered that higher levels of this protein on the surface of infected cells may be blocking the immune system from doing its job.

