TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls volleyball team remained one game behind Troy in the MVL standings with a 25-9, 25-12, 25-16 win over Xenia Saturday. “Xenia started slow due to struggling with serve receive, plus any swing they got on the outside we did put some hands on the ball or got a block,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. ‘This forced them to do a lot of tips and rolls. We served received very well the entire match and controlled the tempo in the first two sets.

TIPP CITY, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO