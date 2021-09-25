CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Edward County, VA

Board votes to fund broadband project

By Shannon Watkins
 7 days ago

The Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to use $2,153,500 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding as a match for a Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI) grant match for the provision of broadband service to Prince Edward County at the Sept. 14 meeting. “If there ever was a...

farmvilleherald.com

Board approves sheriff’s office bonuses

The Buckingham Board of Supervisors has approved a request from the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office to fund bonuses for non-Comp Board department employees. The vote came during a Monday, Sept. 13, board meeting. According to the board meeting packet, Buckingham County Sheriff Bill Kidd submitted a letter to the Board...
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
Daily Iberian

Council to vote on drainage projects Tuesday

The New Iberia City Council will vote to approve resolutions allowing for several drainage projects within city limits at Tuesday’s regular meeting. The council will vote to approve a contract for professional services with Domingue, Szabo & Associates LLC. for engineering work in conjunction with sewer improvements in the city.
NEW IBERIA, LA
County
Prince Edward County, VA
Prince Edward County, VA
Government
City
Cumberland, VA
Local
Virginia Government
gpkmedia.com

School Board Approves Funding Applications

The School Board met in special session Monday, September 27 to act on funding applications for several projects that had to be submitted by the end of the month, precluding their being discussed at the board’s next regular meeting in October. The board approved application for the district to receive...
EDUCATION
Argus Observer Online

Board votes to seek interim leader for schools

ADRIAN — Members of the Adrian School Board met during a special meeting on Monday night to vote to start an official search for an interim superintendent for the Adrian School District. Malheur ESD Superintendent Mark Redmond is currently serving in that capacity until someone can be found. The board...
ADRIAN, OR
Law.com

Condominium Capital Projects and Funding Options

With many high-rise buildings aging in the South Florida area, the need for capital projects has risen based on existing and new building code requirements as well as the need to keep buildings safe. For good reason, a magnifying glass has been put on the state of physical assets, the status of local and state code requirements, and compliance. These code requirements include the 40-year recertification process in Miami-Dade and Broward counties (but expected to be expanded to other counties as well).
REAL ESTATE
KMZU

Turney, Missouri: the site of an experimental broadband project

TURNEY – The latest project to help expand broadband to rural northwestern Missourians is underway. Maximize Northwest Missouri Communications member Christel Gollnick tells KMZU what’s going on right now in the Clinton County town of Turney. Nailing down the technology and logistics of the project is at such a scale...
MISSOURI STATE
city-countyobserver.com

Vanderburgh County Commissioners Announce AT&T Rural Broadband Project

EVANSVILLE, IN. (September 28, 2021) – The Vanderburgh County Commission announces a nearly $40-million-dollar rural Broadband project with AT&T as the provider. “This project is an investment in the sustainable future of our rural community”, stated County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave. In response to a Vanderburgh County Request for Proposal, AT&T...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
KLEM

County Supervisors Approve Allocating $2.4 Million To Premier Communications For Rural Broadband Project

(Le Mars) — The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors discussed whether to give Premier Communications of Sioux Center money to install high speed broadband internet using fiber-optic cable to rural regions of Plymouth County. The project is estimated to cost around $21 million dollars, of which a 35 percent matching grant of $7.4 million was awarded to Premier Communications through a state grant. Premier Communications will stand the cost of approximately $11 million leaving about $3 million of being unfunded. The project would include installing fiber optic cable to more than 420 miles of Plymouth County. Premier Communications officials came to the supervisors to request the county to consider funding the extra $3 million. Officials with Premier Communications answered the county board’s questions. Supervisor Craig Anderson indicated he had three of his constituents contact him showing support for the project. Supervisor Mike Van Otterloo asked if the county did not appropriate the entire requested $3 million dollars, would that mean the project would die and Premier Communications would walk away from the proposed project? Supervisor John Meis wanted to make certain the county would be able to utilize funds allocated to the county from the federal government as part of the American Relief Act, which involves nearly $4.8 million for COVID-19 purposes. Supervisor chairman Don Kass identified a possible five different school districts may benefit from the proposed project. The county board of supervisors voted 5-0 in favor of appropriating money to Premier Communications for the installation of broadband internet to Plymouth County rural regions, however, at an amount of $2.4 million instead of the requested $3 million dollars. With the allocation, came some stipulations, including the county board could revisit the project in a year’s time and decide if it wanted to complete the project with the approximate $600,000 remaining unfunded. The motion that was approved wanted to make certain the funds would fall into the specifications of approved projects from the federal government’s American Relief Act. Premier Communications C-E-O Doug Boone was asked about his thoughts regarding the county supervisors not granting the entire requested $3 million dollars?
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
farmvilleherald.com

CEP Solar open house

Commonwealth Energy Partners Solar (CEP Solar), which is going through an application process to build a facility in Prince Edward County, held an open house at the Hampden-Sydney Fire department Monday, Sept. 20. Though there was no formal presentation period, CEP Solar employees were on hand to answer questions and...
PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA
ifiberone.com

CERB Approves Grant for Mason PUD 1’s Hood Canal-101 Broadband Project

Olympia, WA –Washington’s Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB) unanimously approved Mason County PUD No. 1’s Hood Canal-101 Broadband Project grant application in the amount of $797,040. The grant will fund the second phase of a public-private partnership between PUD 1 and Hood Canal Communications (HCC) to extend access to broadband along Highway 101 on the west side of Hood Canal from Eldon to the Mason/Jefferson County line. The Mason County commission also approved a grant for phase one of the project through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
OLYMPIA, WA
khqa.com

Hannibal Board of Public Works looks for funding for its storm water projects

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — At a recent Hannibal Board of Public Works meeting, the city's problems funding the stormwater projects were discussed. Board members spoke in front of city officials about finding how much stormwater each property uses to calculate the needed rates quickly. Darrin Gordon, HBPW's general manager, said...
HANNIBAL, MO
Argus Press

Board discusses uses for ARPA funds

CORUNNA — A handful of local municipalities and nonprofit organizations made their case to the Shiawassee County Finance and Administration Committee Wednesday, requesting varying portions of the county’s $13.2 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding during the first of several open forums geared toward evaluating how the federal dollars could best be spent.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
WIBW

Funding available for Kansans needing access to broadband

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Kansas Corporation Commission has encouraged Kansans struggling to pay for phone and internet services, to apply for benefit programs called Lifeline and Emergency Broadband Benefit (EEB). Both programs aim to help low-income, qualifying families and residents have better access to internet and phone services, which will...
KANSAS STATE
WSLS

$75 million broadband project in Pittsylvania County plans to bring faster, fiber optic internet to underserved homes

CHATHAM, Va. – Broadband will soon be more accessible for nearly 12,000 residents in Pittsylvania County, thanks to a multimillion-dollar project approved at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve a memorandum of understanding between the Pittsylvania County School Board, Board of Supervisors and...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA

