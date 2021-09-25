Board votes to fund broadband project

(Le Mars) — The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors discussed whether to give Premier Communications of Sioux Center money to install high speed broadband internet using fiber-optic cable to rural regions of Plymouth County. The project is estimated to cost around $21 million dollars, of which a 35 percent matching grant of $7.4 million was awarded to Premier Communications through a state grant. Premier Communications will stand the cost of approximately $11 million leaving about $3 million of being unfunded. The project would include installing fiber optic cable to more than 420 miles of Plymouth County. Premier Communications officials came to the supervisors to request the county to consider funding the extra $3 million. Officials with Premier Communications answered the county board’s questions. Supervisor Craig Anderson indicated he had three of his constituents contact him showing support for the project. Supervisor Mike Van Otterloo asked if the county did not appropriate the entire requested $3 million dollars, would that mean the project would die and Premier Communications would walk away from the proposed project? Supervisor John Meis wanted to make certain the county would be able to utilize funds allocated to the county from the federal government as part of the American Relief Act, which involves nearly $4.8 million for COVID-19 purposes. Supervisor chairman Don Kass identified a possible five different school districts may benefit from the proposed project. The county board of supervisors voted 5-0 in favor of appropriating money to Premier Communications for the installation of broadband internet to Plymouth County rural regions, however, at an amount of $2.4 million instead of the requested $3 million dollars. With the allocation, came some stipulations, including the county board could revisit the project in a year’s time and decide if it wanted to complete the project with the approximate $600,000 remaining unfunded. The motion that was approved wanted to make certain the funds would fall into the specifications of approved projects from the federal government’s American Relief Act. Premier Communications C-E-O Doug Boone was asked about his thoughts regarding the county supervisors not granting the entire requested $3 million dollars?

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO