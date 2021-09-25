AEW: The Dan Lambert gimmick isn’t generating the right type of heat

One of the strengths that AEW has shown in the last two years is its willingness to adjust based on the feedback from fans. There are examples where the promotion has made shifts for the positive, and some where they have been slower to improve in areas where fans have asked. Dan Lambert’s involvement with AEW falls into that space where a contingent of viewers groan whenever the leader of ATT shows up on camera. There is a space where MMA and professional wrestling can crossover, but the angle with Lambert, Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky, and others just is not it.