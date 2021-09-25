New Orleans Saints: Which offense will show up in week 3?

The first two weeks of the New Orleans Saints‘ season could not have gone any more different. After a Week 1 blowout victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, the Saints came crashing back down to earth this past Sunday, scoring just one touchdown in a hard-to-watch 26-7 loss against the Carolina Panthers. This offensive performance may very well have been the worst showing from a Sean Payton-led team since he started in New Orleans in 2006.