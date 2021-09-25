Touch-A-Truck event set for Oct. 2 at Sautee Nacoochee Center

Coming up on Saturday, Oct. 2, the Sautee Nacoochee Center campus will be the site of the second Touch-A-Truck: Family Safety, Health & Preparedness Fair. The event is free and family friendly, and it features hands-on displays of specialty emergency vehicles, activities, medical instruction and evaluations, and family support resources. A helicopter fly-in is also on the schedule, as long as the helicopter is not needed for emergencies.