Video: Callum Smith leaves opponent convulsing on canvas after brutal knockout

OH. MY. GOD.

One of the most terrifying things that can happen in the ring (or the cage) is when a fighter loses complete control of their body because of a hit to the head. That’s what happened Saturday in the light heavyweight boxing match between Callum Smith and Lenin Castillo.

In the second round of their title fight, Callum connected on a vicious right hand, which caused Castillo to crash to the canvas. When he landed, Castillo’s body immediately seized, and his legs could be seen convulsing.

Take a look (via Twitter):

My goodness.

That’s one hell of a rebound win for Smith, who improves to 28-1. It was his first fight since his first career defeat last December when he lost a unanimous decision to Canelo Alvarez. As for Castillo, he falls to 21-4-1, but that’s got to be the least of his worried. Here’s hoping he recovers OK from that brutal knockout.

Callum vs. Castillo was part of Saturday’s DAZN card headlined by a heavyweight title fight between champion Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The Blue Corner is MMA Junkie’s blog space. We don’t take it overly serious, and neither should you. If you come complaining to us that something you read here is not hard-hitting news, expect to have the previous sentence repeated in ALL CAPS.