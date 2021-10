Authorities are looking for the driver who crashed after fleeing police in Fargo early this morning. Here’s the full statement from the FPD:. Early this morning, at 2:22 a.m., September 25th, a Fargo Police Officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a silver Jeep. During the traffic stop the driver sped away at a high rate of speed and drove erratically, disregarding the safety of vehicles and pedestrians in the area.