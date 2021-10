After constructing some Turret Stations around the map, Fortnite players now have another opportunity to spend their hard-earned Gold Bars as a community to decide what happens next in the game. This time, players have the choice of unvaulting one of two items: The Rift-To-Go or the Shockwave Launcher. To choose which one gets added next, players will have to donate more Gold Bars than the opposing side in order to have the item re-added to the game.

