Watch Netflix’s trailer for Inside Job, an adult comedy from a Gravity Falls alum

By Petrana Radulovic
Polygon
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the world of Inside Job, Netflix’s new adult animated comedy, every conspiracy theory under the sun is true (well... almost every conspiracy theory). The first trailer, which debuted at Netflix’s Tudum fan event on Saturday, reveals more about the people behind these conspiracies. The kooky workplace comedy takes place...

