Borussia Dortmund chief Hans-Joachim Watzke admits it will be difficult for the Bundesliga club to keep Erling Haaland.The striker had plenty of interest in the transfer window with rumours still swirling that Real Madrid and Manchester United want to sign the star.Whoever bags the 21-year-old will have to shell out, as in the summer it was thought Dortmund wanted in the range of £100 million for the Norwegian international - though an anticipated release clause may well lower that price next summer.Watzke told Welt am Sonntag: “Of course it will be difficult. I am not saying, however, that it is...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO