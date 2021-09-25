CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix’s ‘League of Legends’ collection debuts November sixth

By Jeff Lampkin
gamepolar.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix’s long-in-the-making League of Legends present has a launch date. The service has confirmed that its animated collection Arcane will premiere November sixth at 10PM Jap. Accordingly, a brand new trailer (under) units the stage. It highlights the origins of sisters (and LoL heroines) Jinx and Vi as they struggle each the risks of hextech (magic harnessed by science) and the social inequalities between the wealthy metropolis of Piltover and the undercity Zaun.

gamepolar.com

Decider

Netflix Sued by Internet Provider After Too Many People Watch ‘Squid Game’

There is such a thing as a good problem, and it’s what Netflix happens to be facing right now with Squid Game: too many people are watching the hit Korean drama. So many, in fact, that a South Korean internet provider is suing Netflix for using too much bandwidth due to traffic surges stemming from mega-streamer. SK Broadband is demanding that the platform pay up for all the maintenance costs due to the explosive streaming numbers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TVLine

Under Wraps Team Explains How Diversity and Technology Make the Disney Channel Remake Stand Out

Disney Channel’s original 1997 version of Under Wraps had many of the elements family comedies need: three cute and precocious leads, a fun-loving mummy and plenty of funny moments. There was just one thing missing — diversity. All of the movie’s leading characters were white. But the revamped Under Wraps, which premieres tonight at 8/7c on the Disney Channel, shakes all of that up with an inclusive cast that incorporates more people of color. Two roles that were initially played by men are now filled by women, and one lead has same-sex parents. “Diversity is essential,” director Alex Zamm tells TVLine. “It...
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

‘True Story’ First Look: Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes Play Brothers in Netflix Drama

True Story is no laughing matter for the usually funny Kevin Hart as the actor takes on a dramatic role for the Netflix limited series alongside Wesley Snipes. Set to premiere globally on Wednesday, November 24, the drama follows stand-up comedian Kid (Hart) back to his hometown of Philadelphia. Things become a matter of life and death though as he must face the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Snipes). Threatening to destroy everything he’s built, Kid is put in an impossible position.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Arcane’: Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell & Kevin Alejandro Among Voice Cast For Netflix ‘League Of Legends’ Animated Series

Hailee Steinfeld (Hawkeye, Dickinson), Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets, Army of the Dead) and Kevin Alejandro (Lucifer, The Returned)  are among the actors who will lend their voices to the iconic characters of Riot Games’ League of Legends. Netflix has unveiled the voice cast for its upcoming animated series Arcane, inspired by the wildly popular video game title. Also joining the voice cast Katie Leung (Annika, Roadkill), Jason Spisak (DC Super Hero Girls, Young Justice), Toks Olagundoye (Big Shot, The Rookie), JB Blanc (Dota: Dragon’s Blood, The Owl House) and Harry Lloyd (Brave New World, Legion). Set to premiere this fall, Arcane is take place in...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jinx
Person
Hailee Steinfeld
Person
Ella Purnell
epicstream.com

League of Legends Anime Arcane Trailer Premieres at Netflix TUDUM Event

The first official trailer for the upcoming League of Legends anime series Arcane has premiered at TUDUM: A Netflix Global Event today, giving us a look at the origin story of sisters Vi (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (Ella Purnell) set in Runeterra, the world of Riot Games' popular MOBA game.
COMICS
Polygon

League of Legends’ Arcane series gets stunning new trailer, Netflix release date

Arcane, the animated series inspired by League of Legend, has a beautiful new trailer that debuted during Netflix’s Tudum streaming event on Saturday. The latest look at the series also revealed that it will be released on Netflix this November, with additional episodes releasing in subsequent weeks. The trailer debut follows news that the show’s cast includes Hailee Steinfeld (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) as Vi, Ella Purnell (Army of the Dead) as Jinx, and Kevin Alejandro (Arrow) as Jayce.
TV SERIES
newsbrig.com

Netflix’s releases Arcane trailer and reveals November 6th premiere date

Netflix has released a new trailer for Arcane, its upcoming series based on the League of Legends universe, and also revealed when the show will premiere: November 6th. But you won’t be able to watch all of Arcane on that day, as Netflix plans to release the season in three separate “acts,” each consisting of three episodes released one week after the last. That means the first act will be out on November 6th, the next will release on November 13th, and the final one will premiere on November 20th.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arcane#Cg#Moba#Engadget
orcasound.com

Netflix’s FEVER DREAM | Official Trailer & Key Art Debut

69th San Sebastian International Film Festival Official Selection. Release Date: In Select Theaters October 6 | On Netflix October 13, 2021. Produced by: Mark Johnson, Tom Williams, Claudia Llosa. Co-Produced by: Juan de Dios Larraín, Pablo Larraín, Miguel Morales. Cast: María Valverde, Dolores Fonzi, Germán Palacios, Guillermo Pfening, Emilio Vodanovich,...
TV & VIDEOS
TheDailyBeast

Netflix Scores Golden Ticket to Buy Roald Dahl’s Entire Collection

Netflix has bought the rights to children’s author Roald Dahl’s entire catalog in one of its largest acquisitions to date, the streamer announced Wednesday. The deal, which puts the Roald Dahl Story Company under the Netflix banner, includes the rights to all of Dahl’s works, including books such as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, James and the Giant Peach, Matilda, and Fantastic Mr. Fox. “Netflix and The Roald Dahl Story Company share a deep love of storytelling and a growing, global fan base,” the streamer said in a statement. “Together, we have an extraordinary opportunity to write multiple new chapters of these beloved stories, delighting children and adults around the world for generations to come.”
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Beloved Comedy Franchise Leaving Netflix Tonight

The monthly wave of new titles on each streaming service is getting ready to take place once again and now Netflix is about to lose three big ones. As of this writing you only have a few more hours to binge watch all three movies in the Austin Powers film franchise before they disappear from Netflix! That's right, 1997's Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, 1999's Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and 2002's Austin Powers in Goldmember, will all depart at the end of day on September 30. That's the bad news, the good news is that they're still streaming on HBO Max and seemingly will be for a while.
TV & VIDEOS
mp1st.com

League of Legends Animated Series Arcane to Premiere November 6

As part of Netflix’s TUDUM event today, Riot Games and Netflix released the official trailer for Arcane, an upcoming animated series based on the League of Legends universe that will be hitting the streaming giant’s platform on November 6. Check out the full trailer here:. Set in the utopian region...
TV SERIES
dotesports.com

Netflix reveals voice cast for upcoming League of Legends animated series, Arcane

Netflix has revealed the voiceover cast for the upcoming League of Legends animated series, Arcane. With many familiar faces from the entertainment industry tackling the voices of iconic League champions, Arcane tells the origin story of some of the game’s most prolific original characters through an entirely new lens. The...
TV SERIES
segmentnext.com

League Of Legends MMO Finds Cyberpunk 2077’s Quest Director

Every massively multiplayer online (MMO) game requires a versatile quest designer and in the case of the League of Legends MMO project, developer Riot Games has possibly found the best in the business. Taking to Twitter earlier today, narrative designer Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz announced that he has joined Riot Games to...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Netflix buys ‘Oxenfree’ developer Night time College Studio

The workforce behind hit indie sport Oxenfree is becoming a member of Netflix, marking the primary time the streaming big has acquired a sport developer. The corporate announced the acquisition of Night time College Studio on Tuesday. Netflix didn’t share many particulars about what it plans for the Night time College workforce, however at very least it sounds just like the studio will proceed work on , and that its earlier video games shall be obtainable via the streaming platform.
VIDEO GAMES

