Milwaukee Bucks: Jon Horst on how the team is better than last year

By Bradshaw Furlong
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you ask any team in any sport that has won a championship, they will tell you how hard it is to repeat as champions. In the NBA, we’ve most recently seen the Golden State Warriors win back-to-back championships, but that was an incredibly stacked team. The 2021-22 Milwaukee Bucks aren’t on that level of top-end talent, but general manager Jon Horst believes that this team can absolutely do it again.

