Milwaukee Bucks: Jon Horst on how the team is better than last year

The most controversial decision of the Milwaukee Bucks’ offseason has revolved around letting P.J. Tucker walk in free agency. After playing a key role for the team throughout the playoffs, having crept into the starting lineup for the final three rounds, it seemed inevitable that Tucker would be returning to the Bucks as he braced for free agency. Instead, he shocked everyone and signed a two-year deal with one of the Bucks’ biggest rivals in the Miami Heat. Everyone was rightfully shocked following the move, and ownership eventually hinted that the reasoning they let him go was due to luxury tax reasons as paying Tucker would have increased the team’s tax bill mightily.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO