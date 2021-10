In the Streaming Wars, content is your ammunition, but the biggest weapon a platform has is its subscriber count. How can you attract top-tier talent unless you’re making lots of money to pay for it? And how do you make lots of money unless you have millions and millions paying a monthly fee to access the content? This is why the month-to-month subscriber count from the biggest streaming platforms is a closely guarded secret. That is unless you have something to celebrate, like Netflix eclipsing 200 million and Disney+ beating all projects in its sprint to 100+ million subs. Well, out of all of the major streaming services, the one that is most elusive when it comes to subscriber counts is Apple TV+. But based on a recent report, there might be a good reason for that secrecy.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO