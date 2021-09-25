CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: Wake Men’s Soccer Ties 1-1 with NC State

By chrisdelmetro
bloggersodear.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-2-1, 1-1-1) got their second taste of ACC road action this season last night, traveling to Raleigh where they would share the spoils with the NC State Wolfpack (4-3-1, 0-2-1) after a hotly contested match in front of a loud crowd. Although the Wake players were visibly upset with the result at the end of the 110 minutes, it was a strong performance for the Deacs, as although they had a bit of trouble in the first half they dominated proceedings for the rest of the game, but just couldn’t put away the big chances that they were faced with. Their undefeated streak against the Pack now stretches to 20 games, but State will be much happier with this result than the Deacs are.

